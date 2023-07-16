Five Alabama football players ranked in the top-100 of On3’s NIL Valuations

Name, image, and likeness have taken college athletics by storm over the past couple of years and one of the best tools to see which athletes are taking the most advantage of the new earnings rule is On3’s NIL Valuation.

On3’s valuation system estimates name, image, and likeness values for college athletes. On3 factors an athlete’s performance, exposure, and influence into their NIL Valuation. Currently, the most valuable college football player in the country is Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning, who has an NIL Valuation of $2.8 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

High school athletes are also able to earn from NIL and On3 also tracks their value. USC basketball signee Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has the largest NIL Valuation across all college sports at $6.5 million.

Alabama currently has five players inside the top 100 of On3’s NIL Valuation. Let’s take a look at who they are, where they rank, and how valuable they are!

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

NIL valuation: $763k

Alabama football NIL ranking: No. 1

Kool-Aid is one of the top defensive players in the country. His name also helps him in NIL. With a strong season in 2023, McKinstry could find himself being a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

No. 55 JC Latham

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

NIL valuation: $723k

Advertisement

Alabama football NIL ranking: No. 2

Latham is one of the premier tackles in college football. The junior should help anchor a more physical group upfront for the Crimson Tide in 2023.

No. 66 Dallas Turner

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NIL valuation: $613k

Alabama football NIL ranking: No. 3

Dallas Turner is one the best pass rushers in college football. With Will Anderson Jr. moving on to the NFL, Turner could be in store for a monster season in 2023.

No. 68 Malik Benson

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

NIL valuation: $605k

Alabama football NIL ranking: No. 4

Malik Benson will be a new face for Crimson Tide fans in 2023. The junior college product makes his way to Tuscaloosa as the top JUCO player in the country. Benson is a smooth athlete and could be the key to Alabama’s offensive success in 2023 as the Tide’s top playmaker at wide receiver.

No. 89 Caleb Downs

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

NIL valuation: $537k

Advertisement

Alabama football NIL ranking: No. 5

Caleb Downs might be the best freshman football player in the country in 2023. The safety from Georgia showed up ready to make plays for the Tide. I wouldn’t be shocked if he worked his way up this list sooner rather than later.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire