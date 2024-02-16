Five Aggies that deserve to be on the cover of EA Sports’ NCAA Football game

Thursday morning’s announcement that EA Sports will release the new NCAA Football video game this coming summer led to every college football fan in the country going absolutely bizark on social media.

Why the widespread excitement? EA Sports was forced to stop production on the game after their last released installment in 2013 due to issues stemming from early NIL-related issues, specifically player likeness for players who were reprinted in the name, despite being nameless on each roster.

Since then, Texas A&M has won 86 games game in the last 10 seasons, and while legendary quarterback Johnny Manziel’s Heisman-winning campaign came after the 2012 season, he was still highly productive during his final 2013 campaign, while star wide receiver Mike Evans had his best season as an Aggie yet.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

While Manziel and Evans stand out as the Aggie studs of the last decade, several players on offense and defense have placed their names in the Texas A&M record books, and if the game had been released every year since then, several deserved a shot to be on the cover.

With that, here are five Aggies who should be in the running for the newest NCAA Football cover.

DE Myles Garrett

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2014 class, Myles Garrett was the most dominant player on the field for his three seasons in College Station, recording 32.5 sacks, including 12.5 during his 2015 sophomore season, which included five forced fumbles to boot.

He is already a future NFL Hall of Fame candidate; if it wasn’t for a string of injuries during his last two seasons, we may be talking about the decade’s most dominant defensive player in college football.

RB De'Von Achane

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

As the fastest player to ever step foot on Kyle Field, former Texas A&M running back De’Von Achane had his best season yet during one of the Aggie’s worst seasons to date, as ironic as that is.

Sitting behind productive back Isaiah Spiller during his freshman campaign, Achane burst on the season in 2021, rushing for 910 yards and nine touchdowns, followed by 1,102 rushing yards and eight scores in just ten games during his final 2022 season.

Running a 4.32 40 at the NFL combine, Achane finished his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins with 800 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games.

WR Christian Kirk

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

The inclusion of one of Texas A&M’s top receiving threats in program history is simply a no-brainer, as current Jacksonville Jaguar wide receiver Chrisitan Kirk racked up 2,856 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, and even more impressive, returning 37 punts for 814 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.

Simply put, every time Kirk touched the ball, good things happened for the Maroon & White. Kirk was a 2X First-team All-SEC in 2016 and 2017.

WR Mike Evans

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

In just two seasons with the program, Mike Evans solidified himself as one of the greatest college football wide receivers to ever grace the sport, defying his low recruiting grade, and connecting with Heisman winning quarterback Johnny Maniel for 2,499 yards and 17 touchdowns, and just imagine the numbers he would have if both had stayed for another year.

Evan’s combination of size, speed, and an enhanced catch radius has already won him a Super Bowl, coupled with 11,680 receiving yards and 94 touchdowns in ten seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccanners. Hall of Fame, here we come.

QB Johnny Manziel

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Football, no matter how tough the road has been since his two memorable and record breaking seasons at Texas A&M, accumilating 7,820 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, coupled with 2,169 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground, earning Texas A&M’s second Heisman Trophy in program history.

If there’s any player, outside of Lamar Jackson an Cam Newton that deserves the NCAA Football cover, it’s Johnny Manziel.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire