Five Aberdeen Bobcats named to 2A Evergreen All-Conference softball teams

Jun. 1—Five Aberdeen Bobcats were named to the 2A Evergreen All-Conference Softball Team for the 2024 season.

Senior Annika Hollingsworth and junior Lilly Camp were named as First Team pitchers after leading the Bobcats in the circle this season.

Camp went 11-5 with a 1.85 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 90 2-3 innings pitched. The junior right-hander held opponents to a .173 batting average and allowed just 24 earned runs 19 appearances this season.

Camp was also solid at the plate, hitting .325 with five home runs and 24 RBI.

Hollingsworth, a senior, held the opposition to a .207 batting average and had 156 strikeouts in 87 1-3 innings of work. The right-hander went 9-3 with a 2.49 ERA, walking just 19 batters in 2024.

Hollingsworth led Aberdeen with a .474 batting average, a .758 slugging percentage, seven home runs and 31 RBI.

Joining the Aberdeen hurlers on the First Team was sophomore catcher Alyssa Yakovich, who had a sparkling .997 fielding percentage and hit .298 with two home runs and 22 RBI.

Aberdeen outfielders Laynie Yakovich and Scotlyn Lecomte were named to the league's Second Team.

Laynie Yakovich hit .409 this season with a team-high 30 runs scored to go along with two home runs and 13 RBI. The standout senior center fielder sported a .941 fielding percentage and was second on the team behind Hollingsworth with a .471 on-base percentage.

Lecomte, a junior right fielder, earned a Second Team honor after hitting .333 with two home runs and 23 runs scored this season. Lecomte led Aberdeen with eight stolen bases and drove in 15 runs.

Bobcat senior outfielder Shaynna Patrick (.217, HR, 11RBI) and sophomore third baseman Britten Neal (.236, 17R, 14RBI) were named as Honorable Mentions.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

2A Evergreen All-Conference Softball Team

Most Valuable Player: Layna Demers, jr., Rochester

Most Valuable Pitcher: Ella Ferguson, jr., Tumwater

Offensive Player of the Year: Staysha Fluetsch, sr., W.F. West

Coach/Staff of the Year: Tumwater's Ashley Lupinski and staff

~~~

First Team

Infielders: Avalon Myers, jr., WFW; Kailey Miller, soph., Black Hills; Mckenna Vassar, jr., Rochester; Makayla Chavez, sr., Centralia; Hailey Schuffenhauer, soph., Shelton.

Outfielders: Payton Baumel, jr., Centralia; Lena Fragner, sr., WFW; Zoe Fields, jr., Tumwater; Sara Haury, sr., Rochester.

Pitchers: Annika Hollingsworth, sr., Aberdeen; Lilly Camp, jr., Aberdeen.

Catchers: Jaime Haase, jr., Tumwater; Alyssa Yakovich, soph., Aberdeen.

~~~

Second Team

Infielders: Madi Malone, jr., Black Hills; Lauren Wasson, sr., Centralia; Gracie Schofield, sr., Centralia; Megan Barrett, soph., Tumwater.

Outfielders: Laynie Yakovich, sr., Aberdeen; Cheyenne Justice, jr., Rochester; Erika Schock, jr., Tumwater; Scotlyn Lecomte, jr., Aberdeen.

Pitchers: Taylor Tobin, fr., WFW; Hollynn Wakefield, jr., Centralia.

Catchers: Macey Fluetsch, sr., Rochester; Emma Arko, soph., Black Hills.

~~~

Honorable Mention

Aberdeen: Britten Neal, Shyanna Patrick.

Black Hills: Ella Goheen, Kiley McMahon.

Centralia: Brooklyn Sprague, Chloe Bonomi.

Rochester: Leah Hartley.

Shelton: Escobedo Abigaillynn, Ada Gouley, Natalie Glenn, Cassandra Tyler.

Tumwater: Marissa LaPraim, Sarah Stevens.

WF West: Addie Froschauer, Monroe Dalrymple, Ella Young.