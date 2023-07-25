These five 8-player football athletes will make an impact in 2023

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The 2023 prep football season in the state of Michigan is just around the corner. Before diving into team previews over the next month, take a look back (and forward) to athletes who made an impact for their football programs last fall and are poised to repeat that success out on the football field this year.

One player from each 8-player football program was selected to appear on this list. An additional five players will receive another story highlighted their potential breakout campaigns. Each player on this list must have received Dream Team honorable mention status during the 2022 season. For those more interested in 11-player football, a similar list will debut before the end of July.

Litchfield Class of 2024 senior Miguel Pedroza is one of the 8-player football athletes to watch this season.

Miguel Pedroza - Litchfield Terriers - Class of 2024 - DB/WR

In 8-player football, it is more likely you'll find an impact player on both sides of the ball. Such is the case of Litchfield do-it-all student-athlete Miguel Pedroza. As a junior, Pedroza was named to the 2022 All-Area Dream as an ATH.

Whether catching kick returns, touchdowns or interceptions, Pedroza has become one of the top talents in Hillsdale County, regardless of the 8 or 11-player format. During the 2022 football season, Pedroza became the main target for Class of 2024 QB Tyler Bills. The dynamic duo helped lead the Litchfield Terriers and head coach Michael Langhann to a 6-2 record.

Their 6-2 record was the Terriers' first winning season since 2011. Their first game of the season, a 34-24 win over Bellevue, broke the program's 20-game losing streak. Pedroza was a part of a 2022 Terrier offense that broke school records, including most points scored in a single season. Pedroza set school records for receptions in a game (13) and in a single season (58). He also set the school record for receiving yards in a season (946). He added four rushing touchdowns to his offensive stats and had three return touchdowns in seven total return attempts.

For his efforts, he was named first team All-Conference and received 2022 AP All-State honorable mention honors for 8-player.

With plenty of returning offensive and defensive talent, including QB Tyler Bills, Pedroza should be on pace to match or break his own records from his junior campaign. The question will be if the small Terrier squad, including Pedroza, can stay healthy over the course of the nine-game season. 2023 will be a strong test for Pedroza and the rest of the senior Terriers, as they move into a reorganized conference that will include powerhouse Lenawee Christian and county teams like Camden-Frontier, who made the playoffs last season.

Camden-Frontier Class of 2024 athlete Ethan Wickham led Camden-Frontier to the playoffs last year and looks to take them back once-again.

Ethan Wickham - Camden-Frontier - Class of 2024 - WR/DE

Ethan 'Worm' Wickham will step into an even larger leadership role as a senior this season for Camden-Frontier football and head coach Rob Wickham. Worm and the 2022 Camden-Frontier football team were able to improve on their 2021 3-6 campaign. In Rob Wickham's second year as head coach, the team found a way to claw their way into the MHSAA 8-Player D2 playoff discussion.

After ending their five-straight playoff appearance record in 2021, they made it back thanks to a combination of offensive improvement and shutout scores in most of their wins during the season. Worm and his teammates put together a 5-4 regular season campaign, despite allowing the most opponent points in a season since 2015.

Worm and the team fell short in their playoff loss to the eventual state runner-up program: the Colon Magi. Taht 8-62 playoff loss should haunt the upcoming senior class, and it could be a motivator to take down a slew of their county and league rivals in a newly aligned division. If there's one major returning star that will be key to navigating this new schedule, it will be Worm Wickham, who was impactful on both offense and defense in 2022.

Ethan Wickham had 62 tackles, four fumble recoveries and even an interception as a defensive end. His impressive defensive campaign did not compare to his output on offense. Worm would go on to have 29 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had three pass completions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

His defensive efforts led to an honorable mention All-Conference honor. His offensive performance led to a spot on the first team 2022 All-Area Dream Team offense. Wickham should return to form to help propel Camden-Frontier to a strong opportunity at a winning season in 2023. However, he will have to do so with a new quarterback after the graduation of Class of 2023 signal caller Mikey Roe.

Pittsford Class of 2024 RB Legend Gore was a two-time honoree on the 2022 dream team football lists.

Legend Gore - Pittsford Wildcats - Class of 2024 - RB/LB

2022 saw the Pittsford varsity football team and head coach Mike Burger enter new territory as a program. 2022 was their first season as an 8-player football program. While the team returned to winning football in 2022, it was not the start that the program was looking for in their jump from 11 to 8-player. The Wildcats came up short in crucial key games that could have put them into the playoffs; instead, they ended the year with a 5-4 overall record and no playoff berth.

Despite the missed opportunities, the Wildcats will be poised to return to the gridiron this fall with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. It will start with Class of 24 running back and linebacker Legend Gore. Gore made the most of his opportunities in 2022, playing alongside his senior brother: Gage Gore.

Legend Gore managed to rack up defensive and offensive stats that would propel him to first team 2022 All-Area Dream Team Offense honors and an honorable mention honor for the 2022 All-Area Dream Team Defense.

Legend Gore led the Wildcats in rushing, averaging seven yards a carry and earning 738 total yards. He would score nine rushing touchdowns and average 82 yards each game. He also came close to breaking away for long return scores in a few pivotal contests.

On defense, Legend Gore came up with 34 solo tackles and 25 assisted tackles. He had 7.5 tackles for loss. While the offense put up the most points they've had in a season since 2018, Legend Gore and his teammates were unable to stop opposing offenses, giving up more than 40 points in each of their four losses.

Turnovers and mistakes were keys to losses for the Wildcats in 2022, but with returning stars like Legend Gore, they should be in position to navigate their way to a shot at a winning record this fall. Gore will look to lead the rushing offense, and he should see more work in the receiving game and handle more carries out of the backfield. Should Gore's workload rise with his experience from this past season of 8-player football, he could be a county leader in 8-player rushing.

Waldron Class of 2024 ATH Jacobi Gonzalez had 1,400 all-purpose yards in 2022 and looks to have an even bigger workload this year.

Jacobi Gonzalez - Waldron Spartans - Class of 2024 - ATH

Soon-to-be senior Spartan Jacobi Gonzalez was a two-time dream team honoree in 2022 after leading the offense in rushing, receiving and scoring. Jacobi Gonzalez and the Spartans took a step back in 2022 after their 6-3 2021 campaign. The Spartans won just two games in 2022, despite the efforts of players like Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and the offense went through a transitional period after losing former Spartan QB Noah Knepper after the 2021 season. The offense scored more than a hundred points less in 2022 than in 2021, but Gonzalez remained a consistent weapon on offense for freshman quarterback Seth Williams. Gonzalez became a true football ATH (athlete).

Gonzalez led the Spartans in rushing with 747 total yards and 10 touchdowns. He had a long of 67 yards and had four 100-yard games. He had 37 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. He had a long of 70 yards and averaged 17.5 yards each reception. He had an additional 386 kick return yards for a total of 1,402 all-purpose yards. Defensively, Gonzalez had 67 solo tackles, 89 total tackles. He grabbed three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. For his efforts, Gonzalez received first team All-Conference honors and spots on the 2022 All-Area Dream Team Offense and Defense.

With the departure of Class of 2023 RB Kayden Depew, there will be 122 additional rushing opportunities available for Spartan returning players. There's nothing to suggest that the Spartan offense won't run through senior Jacobi Gonzalez. In fact, a position change is also not out of the question. Gonzalez is one of the few do-it-all athletes in Hillsdale County 8-player football with the volume and workload to lead to new offensive records in 2023.

The question for Gonzalez and the Spartans will be if additional help will become available to make more of Gonzalez' offensive touches more effective and efficient. Gonzalez enters 2023 with only one major critique on-paper from 2022, and that would be his nine fumbles. Gonzalez and the offense should be much more efficient in 2023.

Will Thielen - North Adams-Jerome (WCA) - Class of 2025 - QB/DB

After winning five games in 2021, head coach Dave Price and the Rams ended 2022 with more questions than answers. The biggest questions for a team that won just one contest in 2022 will be figuring out how to replace their senior production on offense and defense.

With the departure of Casey Loper and Jace Brink, two first team 2022 All-Area Dream Team honorees, the search for new offensive firepower will begin with Will Thielen. Will Thielen became the signal caller for the Rams in 2022 and was one of their standout defensive backs during their 2022 campaign. He earned honorable mention 2022 All-Area Dream Team Defense honors.

For the Rams to compete in 2023 against another strong slate of opponents, they will need to rely on experience. Thielen and the rest of the underclassmen for the Rams will have to find new ways to open up their offense. While there were flashes, the passing game failed to spark any confidence last fall. However, 2023 could bring new opportunities and athletes to a Rams team that has members of an undefeated middle school team in the 2021 season.

It will be another year of growing pains for coach Price and the Rams, who look to have one senior returning from last year's squad. However, don't be surprised if Will Thielen is able to find a way to turn things around for a Rams offense looking for their next big playmaker.

