Five 49ers to watch vs. Cardinals in Mexico City in Week 11 of 2022 NFL season

Five 49ers to watch: Warner in spotlight vs. Cards in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Although this game is being played outside of the United States, the 49ers will have a decided home-crowd advantage Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers hope to also have an advantage when it comes to coping with the 7,200 feet of elevation at Estadio Azteca (Aztec Stadium).

The 49ers practiced last week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado at 6,700 feet to get acclimated to the conditions they will face in another of a long line of important games for the team.

The 49ers are 5-4 on the season and can pull into a tie with the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West with a victory against the Cardinals.

In order for them to collect a season-best third consecutive victory, the following players must step up:

DE Charles Omenihu

The 49ers have gotten a lot of production from Charles Omenihu, whom the 49ers acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans last year.

He has become especially important with injuries along the defensive line. The 49ers rely heavily on Nick Bosa. They need others on the defensive line to step up.

In the 49ers’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, Omenihu was on the field for 45 of the team’s 58 defensive snaps (78 percent). He registered a sack of Justin Herbert, and now is second on the team with four sacks on the season.

Colt McCoy is expected to make his second consecutive start in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring). McCoy will try to get the ball out quickly, so it will be a challenge for Omenihu to administer pressure with his pass rush.

TE George Kittle

After being targeted just twice a week ago, tight end George Kittle faces a stiff challenge to become part of the play on Monday night.

He will be matched against aggressive Cardinals safety Budda Baker for a large portion of the evening.

Kittle has 29 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Because of the style of play of the Cardinals’ safeties, there could be opportunities for Kittle and others to make big plays.

FS Tashaun Gipson

Safety Tashaun Gipson has started every game for the 49ers this season, and he is not giving up his starting job to former starter Jimmie Ward.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he likes the current roles of Gipson as the starter and Ward as the team’s nickel back. Gipson is more of a ballhawk in the middle of the field. In 149 career games during his 11-year career, Gipson has 28 interceptions, including one this season.

Gipson and strong safety Talanoa Hufanga have played very well as the last line of defense for the 49ers. The Cardinals will throw the ball short, and it’s up to Gipson and Hufanga to keep those plays in front of them.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

As long as the 49ers take care of the ball, they should be OK. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has done a good job of taking care of the ball this season.

Last year, the 49ers committed four turnovers and were stopped on fourth downs four times in two losses to the Cardinals.

Garoppolo is having a solid season for the 49ers since getting off to a rough beginning in his first start against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Garoppolo ranks sixth in the NFL with a passer rating of 100.0, and he is fourth with an 8.1 average per pass attempt.

The 49ers have more options than ever on offense with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Kittle.

LB Fred Warner

Linebacker Fred Warner has worn a decal of the Mexico flag on his helmet to embrace his heritage. So this is clearly a big game for him.

Aside from the personal aspect of the game, Warner takes on a significant role as the 49ers expect to be able to clamp down on the Cardinals’ offense.

The only area in which the 49ers have not excelled on defense this season is with forcing takeaways. That will be a particular emphasis for Warner, who will be looking to take advantage of any opportunities that come his way.

