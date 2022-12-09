Five 49ers to watch vs. Buccaneers in Week 14 as Tom Brady returns to the Bay

Jennifer Lee Chan
·5 min read

Five 49ers to watch vs. Bucs as Purdy makes first NFL start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday’s matchup between the 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be fascinating for many reasons, but there are five players specifically that could be key in the outcome.

Rookie 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will take the field while 45-year-old and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady looks on. The Buccaneers quarterback famously shunned the Bay Area team for not drafting him after being a childhood fan of the franchise, and his feelings don't seem to have wavered.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans knows the tall task his group faces when Brady is on the field.

“Preparing for the best quarterback to ever play the game, it’s a really tough challenge.” Ryans said on Thursday. “It’s a challenge that our guys are really looking forward to. It’s one that guys won’t get much in their careers to go against the best, and to kind of see where you are against the best to do it. It’s a really cool challenge for our guys and we’re all excited about it.”

Both teams are attempting to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. A 49ers win would lessen the pressure on the team that heads to Seattle to take on a scrappy Seahawks group that has won five of their last seven contests. The Buccaneers are looking to maintain their lead in the NFC South.

Here are five 49ers to watch in Week 14:

LB Dre Greenlaw

The Buccaneers have two dual-threat ball carriers in Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White, who Greenlaw with be face-to-face with on Sunday. With their ground game struggling, Brady and his offense have been using the two running backs as pass-catchers, as seen in their Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers running-back duo has been targeted 99 times combined this season -- 15 in Week 13. Greenlaw will not only need to tackle, but his coverage skills will be tested.

S Jimmie Ward

The nine-year defensive back snagged his second takeaway of the 2022 NFL season in as many games in Week 13, matching his career high from 2021. Ward, who is better known for his physical aggression towards opponents, has started to flourish in his new role as the nickelback.

The 49ers' defense, who had recorded nine takeaways through the first eight weeks of the season, has matched that total in their last four games, and Ward has been a key contributor.

If the veteran safety can keep his streak going, especially facing the future Hall of Famer, the 49ers should be in a good spot heading into the homestretch of the season.

RB Christian McCaffrey

The All-Pro running back quickly has built up a solid chemistry with his rookie quarterback while being the workhorse of the 49ers' ground game. The Buccaneers' defense likely will take a page from the Miami Dolphins' playbook and load the box, limiting the ground game and forcing the 49ers to throw.

McCaffrey’s productivity as a ball carrier and a receiver will be tested, but if he is able to move the ball effectively, it will lessen the pressure on Purdy’s shoulders. Rookie J.P. Mason is likely to share reps with the veteran to keep him fresh, but McCaffrey being available as a checkdown for Purdy might be his most important role for the game.

DE Nick Bosa

The Defensive Player of the Year front-runner had a tone-setting game in Week 13, matching his November quarterback sack totals (3) in one game. Bosa, who consistently has been double-teamed and chipped, reaped the benefits of Arik Armstead’s return to action.

Bosa is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, but he's sure to make an impact if he sees the field.

Tom Brady is one of the best in the  NFL at getting the ball out of his hands quickly, which will limit the time Bosa has to rush. But with the Buccaneers' struggles in the ground game, there likely will be more opportunities for Bosa and Co.

With another stand out game from Bosa, the 49ers' playoff dreams will stay alive and his odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year only will go up. Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wires is likely to be out for Sunday’s matchup with a knee/ankle injury, putting Bosa against a backup tackle for the second week in a row.

QB Brock Purdy

The rookie showed command of the offense when he stepped in for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. Now with a full week of preparation, how much more will Purdy be able to accomplish?

RELATED: Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

There should be very little adjustment by the offense shifting to Purdy, as he is surrounded by veteran skill players. From George Kittle to Brandon Aiyuk, players have explained that the biggest difference has been a different vocal rhythm in the huddle, but that his command of the huddle has been solid.

“I think just naturally playing the position of quarterback, you have to do your part in terms of getting everyone on the same page and moving in the right direction," Purdy said on Thursday. "I feel like since I’ve been a kid playing sports and being a competitor that has a little bit to do with it as well, but I think just playing the position it naturally comes from that. I haven’t really done anything too much extra or out of the ordinary. I just try to do my part and get everyone rolling.”

If Purdy can play up to the level he did facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, taking care of the ball and avoiding egregious mistakes, the 49ers are set up to not skip a beat going forward on Sunday and the remainder of the 2022 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Nick Bosa questionable with hamstring injury

    49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (hamstring) did not practice all week and is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Bosa would not talk about his game status Friday. Coach Kyle Shanahan has referred to Bosa’s injury as hamstring “irritation.” “It was more [bothering him] on Monday,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Sometimes [more]

  • 49ers rookie Purdy to make starting debut vs. Brady's Bucs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. ''I think it's awesome in terms of Tom Brady coming and playing and playing his team, but at the same time, I'm playing the defense,'' Purdy said Thursday.

  • 'Just like we drew it up': Baker Mayfield a quick learner in thrilling Rams debut

    Only two days after he was claimed off the waiver wire, quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the Rams to a thrilling 17-16 comeback win over the Raiders.

  • NFL Would You Rather? Breaking down Week 14 betting lines

    Taking a look at three pairs of games on this weekend's slate with similar point spreads.

  • Must-see TV | Here are the top 10 college football bowl games with central Ohio ties

    Over the next few weeks, college football fans will be able to binge watch 41 bowl games, and dozens of players from central Ohio will be competing.

  • Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley out for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

    The Texans are 17-point underdogs to the Cowboys and will not have several of their top players. Receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring/illness), receiver Nico Collins (foot) and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (shoulder) are ruled out. Stingley, a first-round draft choice, hasn’t played since Week 10. Cooks was inactive for last week’s [more]

  • How Aaron Judge signing with Yankees brought end to Giants' dream

    The Giants' dream of building around a superstar came crashing to a halt Wednesday morning.

  • NFL weekly contest picks: Who's bold enough to fade Tom Brady and Bill Belichick?

    The strategy for Week 14's top-five picks: don't overthink it.

  • Tom Brady reflects on 49ers love-turned-hate ahead of Bay Area homecoming

    Just because Tom Brady grew up rooting for the 49ers from the Candlestick Park stands doesnt mean hes a fan for life. Case in point: Sunday's Bucs-49ers game at Levi's Stadium.

  • NFL 2022 Week 14 injury report roundup: Antoine Winfield, Tristan Wirfs doubtful for Bucs

    Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The Patriots and Cardinals play on Monday and their final [more]

  • Brock Purdy's lack of 49ers work with George Kittle non-factor vs. Dolphins

    George Kittle revealed just how much -- or how little, rather -- work he had with Brock Purdy prior to Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

  • What's next in Giants' MLB superstar chase after Aaron Judge pursuit fails?

    The Giants missed out on Aaron Judge, but what's next on the agenda for Farhan Zaidi to bring a superstar back to the Bay Area?

  • Tom Brady heads home for rare road game vs. 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams. ''That's where I fell in love with football,'' Brady said.

  • Fred Warner's favorite Tom Brady moment won't please Kyle Shanahan

    Fred Warner probably shouldn't share his favorite Tom Brady moment with his head coach.

  • Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction Game Preview

    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11

  • Saudi, China sign strategic deals, Xi heralds 'new era'

    STORY: The Chinese leader held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler of the oil giant, who greeted him with a warm smile. The two stepped into a pavilion as a military band played the countries' national anthems. Xi heralded "a new era" in Arab ties.The display stood in stark contrast to the low-key welcome extended in July to U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom ties have been strained by Saudi energy policy and the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi that had overshadowed the awkward visit.

  • Giants trade for Blake Sabol, lose eight Double-A players in Rule 5 Draft

    The Giants traded for versatile outfielder/catcher Blake Sabol before losing eight Double-A Richmond players in the Rule 5 Draft.

  • China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America's attention in the region wanes. Xi also urged the Arab countries to conduct energy sales in the Chinese yuan, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the United States still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran. China's hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom for possibly decades, even after facing widespread international criticism over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen.

  • Derwin James among 4 players doubtful ahead of Chargers’ matchup with Dolphins

    The Chargers will be without four key players when the Dolphins come to town.

  • Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns. King Salman signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West. Xi's car was escorted to the king's palace by members of the Saudi Royal Guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags, and he later attended a welcome banquet.