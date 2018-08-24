Five 49ers players to watch in Saturday's preseason game vs. Colts

The 49ers will treat the third exhibition game of the summer as the closest approximation for how they anticipate opening the regular season.

Some of the team's starters are getting back onto the field after missing some valuable practice time during the training camp. Of course, the game's outcome does not count in the standings, so when the 49ers play the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, it is merely the least meaningless of the four preseason games.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects his starters to play a half – give or take – against the Colts. Nearly all of the team's starters or big contributors will be in street clothes next week for the final preseason game as they await the regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is a look at five 49ers to watch on Saturday in Indianapolis:

DE Arik Armstead

Armstead, who is slated to start at the team's "big end" position, went down with a hamstring injury during the first padded practice of training camp. That was not a good way for Armstead, who is playing for a $9 million contract next season, to open his arguments for the fifth-year option deal.

Armstead, the 49ers' first-round pick of the 2015 draft, has regularly battled injuries in training camp, which has impacted the development throughout his career. He is back on the field now, and it is important for him to find his niche in Robert Saleh's defensive scheme.

RG Joshua Garnett

Garnett is legitimately competing for a starting job now.

Although he was up and down during the practices and the game last week in Houston, Garnett made it through with his bothersome right knee feeling just fine. That was the biggest development of the week. He is showing some signs of looking like a former first-round pick.

Now, Garnett must make strides with his performance. He was rusty last week, but that is to be expected after missing all of last season following surgery and sitting out two weeks of camp. The right guard position remains unsettled, and Garnett has as good a shot as anyone among Mike Person and Jonathan Cooper.

LB Mark Nzeocha

The 49ers' decision this week to trade Eli Harold to the Detroit Lions can be seen as a compliment to Nzeocha and the kind of skills he has shown at outside linebacker in the 49ers' 4-3 defense. Harold was more of a fit for the 3-4 scheme, an alignment the 49ers used when he was drafted.

Last year, the 49ers did not have anyone better than Harold. Nzeocha came on the scene last season when he was signed off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Nzeocha will be in the starting lineup on Saturday, and he will get a chance to work with the starters and show if he has what it takes to be a starter.

CB Richard Sherman

Sherman will step back on the playing field for the first time since sustaining a torn right Achilles in November. The Seattle Seahawks moved on from him in March, and he ended up with the 49ers one day later. Sherman was cleared to practice from the first day of training camp this summer, but one week later he sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain that kept him out of the first two exhibition games.

Sherman said he uses practices as a "rough draft" for the real thing – the regular season. So, like practice, this game does not matter. But it is important for Sherman to see what might work best for him in his new reality of being a 30-year-old player coming off a major injury.

RB Alfred Morris

RB Alfred Morris Morris, a six-year veteran NFL running back, has been in camp with the 49ers for 10 days to compete for a job on the 53-man roster. He was brought to the team to be given an opportunity to compete for a job. His performance will control that.

Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Morris will start Saturday night. It's not so much about how many carries and how many yards for him. It's more about how he is moving. At 29, and with a lot of mileage on his odometer, does he still have what it takes?

The 49ers' first two running back spots appear to be locked up with Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida. Raheem Mostert is the 49ers' best special-teams player. Then, it would appear Morris is in strong position to win a roster spot as nobody has separated himself among the next group of backs.