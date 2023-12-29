Five 49ers to watch in pivotal Week 17 matchup vs. Commanders

The 49ers do not have a lot of margin for error in their final two games of the 2023 NFL season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team already has clinched the NFC West title and holds a tie-breaker edge atop the NFC seedings. They control their own destiny, and should not be looking for any help.

First up, the 49ers (11-4) face the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Sunday at FedExField. Washington carries a six-game losing streak into the Week 17 matchup.

Clearly, it is a game the 49ers should win on Sunday. And here are five players who will be worth watching:

5, S Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers do not figure to have their starter or their backup at one of the safety positions available for this game.

So that puts even more on the plate of the veteran Gipson.

Talanoa Hufanga is out for the season with a torn ACL, and rookie Ji’Ayir Brown’s status due to a knee sprain is a concern, Shanahan said.

Gipson likely is to be paired in the secondary with someone making his first start at safety as a member of the 49ers: newly acquired Logan Ryan or Isaiah Oliver, a cornerback who has been cross-training at safety.

Gipson is in his second season with the 49ers, so he has a good grasp on his defensive responsibilities. It will be incumbent upon him to make sure everybody is on the same page in pass coverage against Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is out for his fourth game in a row, and the 49ers are looking for some answers in the interior of the line.

San Francisco might have lucked out last week when the Chargers waived veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. He signed with the 49ers in what he called a “no-brainer” of a decision.

Starter Javon Hargrave has been battling a hamstring injury, so the 49ers were fortunate to add another top-line player for the defensive line.

Joseph-Day had three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 31 tackles in 14 games with the Chargers.

He can be expected to factor into the rotation immediately and could eventually become one of their most-used defensive linemen in the postseason.

3, TE George Kittle

Individual accomplishments aside, tight end George Kittle figures to play a big role in this potential bounce-back game for the 49ers’ offense.

Kittle can take some of the pressure off the team’s quarterback with his work in the middle of the field, exploiting mismatches against the Commanders’ linebackers.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and ’19, Kittle should get back into that lofty territory on Sunday.

Kittle needs just nine yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the third time in his career. Only Jerry Rice (12) and Terrell Owens (five) have more 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history.

Also, when Kittle goes over 1,000 yards he and Brandon Aiyuk will become the first pair of 49ers to reach the milestone in the same season since Rice and Owens in 1998.

2, DE Chase Young

Defensive end Chase Young was a starter and every-down player for the Commanders until the trade that sent him to the 49ers.

He played 54 percent of the snaps in his first seven games with the 49ers, and now figures to hold a greater role as the importance of the games increases.

“At the end of the day, it’s just playing football,” Young said. “That’s what I’m trying to do the best I can every snap I get.”

Those along Washington’s offensive line do not need any reminders of Young’s immense talent. And despite his insistence that this is just another game, there is little doubt he would love to shine against his former team.

Young registered 7.5 sacks in 2020 and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. After two injury-plagued seasons, Young has matched his career high this season. He had five sacks with the Commanders and 2.5 in seven games with the 49ers.

“This week is a huge one for him,” 49ers teammate Nick Bosa.

1, QB Brock Purdy

Quarterback Brock Purdy knows it is not acceptable for him to commit four turnovers as he did in the 49ers’ blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

He also knows he cannot play it too safe, either.

“There’s a fine line of ripping (a throw into) a tight window but at the same time being smart with the ball,” Purdy said this week.

“For myself, I’ve played in enough games where I think I understand when and where I can be aggressive and take a chance, take a shot, and when I should progress, check it down, throw it away.”

So in this game against the Commanders, Purdy will be challenged to avoid the critical mistakes but also not pass up opportunities for big plays.

Purdy would set the 49ers franchise record with 229 yards passing against Washington. He became just the third player in team history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season.

With 4,050 yards, he can break Jeff Garcia’s record of 4,278 yards, which he set in 2000.

