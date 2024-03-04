Five 2025 prospects who could be next to commit to Alabama

Alabama currently has three commitments for the 2025 recruiting class. The new coaching staff has landed one of the three commitments in the class. That is four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, who recently committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

With the dead period ending on Monday, there will be recruits from all across the country visiting various schools. More specifically, there will be several recruits that make their way to Tuscaloosa to visit Alabama and the new-look Crimson Tide staff.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five recruits who could be next to commit to Alabama as a part of the 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire