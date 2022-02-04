Five 2023 recruits should be at the top of Notre Dame’s wish list

Although the ink has yet to dry on the 2022 Irish recruiting class, it’s time to look ahead to what could be in 2023. Already with eight commits, Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting cycle is looking to be a big one. Multiple national prospects like defense end Keon Keeley, linebacker Drayk Bowen and safety Peyton Bowen have already verbally committed to Notre Dame.

Here are the five players that the Irish could add that should be at the top of their wish list and keep this 2023 class rolling.

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Wide receiver Carnell Tate

I’ve known Tate since his freshman year when he prepped at Marist High School in Chicago and have seen his evolution into one of the best players in the country. Moving to IMG Academy was a business move that has paid off, Tate does look like he’ll head back north to play his college football. The Irish need another game-breaking wide receiver like Tate on their roster.

Offensive tackle Luke Montgomery

This one is not about need, but establishing a base in Ohio, which the Irish have been doing. Defensive end Brenan Vernon is the state top prospect, committed to Notre Dame. Getting Montgomery would put Ohio State on notice and also bolster what is already a strong and deep group of offensive linemen.

Texas defensive lineman David Hicks

Five-Star DL David Hicks Jr. is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 250 DL from Allen, TX is ranked as the #4 Player in the 2023 Class (per the On3 Consensus) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/grZox8nFlQ pic.twitter.com/3otngWGK7b — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2021

Another one of the best prospects in the country regardless of position is Hicks, who the Irish have been recruiting hard. He’s highly considering heading north, with his frame looking like he’d end up sliding inside on the line. The Irish need a disruptor along the interior and Hicks could be that guy.

Georgia safety Caleb Downs

Another national recruit, Downs fills a need for the Irish. Kyle Hamilton, now Brandon Joseph’s and then Downs would be a great run of elite safety prospects. This one won’t be easy by an means, but he’s still very much considering the Irish at this point of his recruitment.

Alabama cornerback AJ Harris

Will it be difficult to lure him away from staying in the state? It sure looks that way but Harris has exactly what modern defenses are looking for out of a lock-down corner. He’s long, athletic and has great hips. If Freeman is able to go into the Crimson Tide’s home state and pull this one off, it would be a massive recruiting win.

