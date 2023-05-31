Five 2023 Michigan football kickoff times announced

The 2023 college football season is drawing nearer, with the openers less than 100 days away.

And now we know when to expect to see Michigan football take the field in the first four weeks, as well as in Week 11 against Penn State.

The Wolverines open the season with a noon game against East Carolina on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Week 2 will see the maize and blue take on UNLV at 3:30 p.m. on CBS, while the Week 3 contest against Bowling Green will be a 7:30 p.m. kick on Big Ten Network.

Rutgers in Week 4 will be a noon kick with the network to be determined. Penn State is a noon kick on Fox.

Read more via the official release below:

The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced Wednesday (May 31) the game time and network designations for five 2023 University of Michigan football games. The conference’s newest TV partners – NBC and CBS – will each broadcast games during the first two weeks of the season from Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines will host three straight non-conference opponents at Michigan Stadium to begin the 144th season of Michigan Football. The Sept. 2 opener against East Carolina will kick off at noon and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, the NBC owned digital platform. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Wolverines and Pirates.

A week later, U-M will host UNLV on Sept. 9 in a nationally televised game at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. This will be the Rebels’ second visit to Michigan Stadium. The only prior game played between the two programs came in Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach, a 28-7 win for the Wolverines in 2015.

Michigan will make its first appearance in primetime on Sept. 16, hosting Bowling Green in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines hold a 2-0 lead in the series, defeating the Falcons at home during the 2000 (42-7) and 2010 (65-14) seasons.

U-M will kick off the Big Ten season against Rutgers on Sept. 23 at noon. The homecoming game at Michigan Stadium has yet to receive a television network designation. The Wolverines have an 8-1 record in the all-time series with the Scarlet Knights and are 4-0 at home.

Michigan’s trip to face Penn State on Nov. 11 has been selected as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. This will be the second straight season the two programs square off on FOX at noon. The Wolverines hold a 16-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Nittany Lions, including a 7-6 advantage in games played at Beaver Stadium following its 21-17 win in 2021.

As previously announced, “The Game” between Michigan and Ohio State will air on FOX starting at noon. The Nov. 25 match-up between rivals will be the 119th in a series dating back to 1897. The Wolverines hold a 60-52-6 advantage in the all-time series and have a 32-24-4 record at home against the Buckeyes. U-M has won the last two matchups, a 42-27 victory at Michigan Stadium in 2021 and a 45-23 affair at Ohio Stadium in 2022.

Additional games can be selected prior to the season or will be chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks.

The Michigan Ticket Office will have on sale periods for ticket packs (June 13-16) and individual games (July 11-14). For more information on all available ticket options, fill out the Michigan Football Ticket Interest Form.

Following are the announced game times and television networks:

Sept. 2 – vs. East Carolina, 12 pm (Peacock)

Sept. 9 – vs. UNLV, 3:30 pm (CBS)

Sept. 16 – vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 pm (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 23 – vs. Rutgers, 12 pm (TBD)

Nov. 11 – at Penn State, 12 pm (FOX)

Nov. 25 – vs. Ohio State, 12 pm (FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis, Ind.), 8 pm (FOX)

