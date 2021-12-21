The five 2022 signees we are most excited about

Auburn has put together a decent class despite a slow start for the 2022 class.

Last week was kind to Auburn as they landed many targets and generated a few flips to land their way.

There’s a nice combination of players that have tremendous upside and players that have already proven their abilities at the junior college level.

The staff at the Auburn Wire each put together a list of the five players on Auburn’s 2022 class that they are the most excited to watch while on The Plains.

Here is that list averaged out below.

Robert Woodyard, LB

What can Auburn fans expect from Robert Woodyard? @RobertWoodyard2 pic.twitter.com/UFonu3kUhB — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) December 15, 2021

Woodyard flipped from Alabama to Auburn on Early Signing Day. The linebacker will have a chance to compete for playing time early due to his exceptional play and Auburn’s need at the position.

Damari Alston, RB

Alston has been a fan-favorite during his recruitment. After the departure of Shaun Shivers, Alston could be the number three back in Auburn’s offense in 2022.

Holden Geriner, QB

Savannah Morning News

Auburn’s future signal-caller could be in the competition for the starting job as early as this season.

Keionte Scott, CB

Auburn landed Scott, the number one juco corner in the country. His ability should get him on the field instantly.

Story continues

Jeffrey M'ba

BREAKING: The #1 JUCO Player in the Nation, Jeffrey M’ba, has Committed to Auburn! The 6’6 305 DL from France held offers from LSU, Florida, Miami, and others.@jeffrey_mbaa https://t.co/ujW8PBLEml pic.twitter.com/hK5nhSOooO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2021

M’ba announced his signing on Sunday and set the Auburn fan base on fire. His combination of size and athleticism should allow him to be a special player.

1

1

1

1

1

1