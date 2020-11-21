Five 2021 draft prospects for Dolphins to watch in Week 12 of CFB

Where has the season gone? The 2020 CFB campaign, one that we weren’t sure we were going to get, is entering into their 12th week of play this weekend with a slew of games having already been played during the evenings this week. But the main event has come today — and while the Dolphins themselves won’t play until tomorrow afternoon, the Dolphins will have plenty to pay attention to this morning courtesy of the college football schedule.

Which players playing should be of particular interest to the Dolphins? Here are five college prospects to pay close attention to in Week 12 if you are a Miami Dolphins fans.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC Trojans

The Dolphins will have the chance to decide what kind of wide receiver room they want moving forward this offseason. Miami figures to be in line for an overhauled group — and if the team wants some slot prowess but they don’t want to concede the size that they have in so many other weapons on the field, St. Brown might be a logical choice for this team in the top-50. He’s explosive, physical, tough, and is averaging 15.2 yards per catch through two games in 2020.

Most important for his play today? He likely won’t face a better defense all season than the one he plays today in Utah. A big test awaits.

IOL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma Sooners

Humphrey has been a name Dolphins fans have eyed for quite some time. This former wrestler has all the leverage tricks in the book to win gaps and work across the face of interior linemen from the center position — which is something Miami currently is inconsistent with inside. Humphrey would take the place of Ted Karras in the middle, so Miami must ultimately decide if they want to commit to Karras long-term before this pick can become a reality.

The Sooners play a rivalry game against Oklahoma State this afternoon, a game that is always good for some fireworks.

RB Najee Harris, Alabama Crimson Tide

The running back position for Miami is in limbo for the second consecutive year. In 2019, Miami saw Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Mark Walton and Patrick Laird all transition into the “featured back” role on offense. None of it worked. This year? Jordan Howard, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have held the title (with a returning Matt Breida looking to challenge that role this week versus Denver). The results have been better than 2019, but not where they need to be long term.

Najee Harris is plenty familiar with working with Tua Tagovailoa and mirrors many of the qualities Miami appears to be interested in a three down back. His Tide square off against a scrappy Kentucky defense this afternoon.

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State Seminoles

If Miami ultimately makes the decision to like Davon Godchaux walk this offseason in free agency, a player like Wilson would be a firm addition to step into his role on the defense. Yes, Miami has Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and others still on the inside, but Wilson as an early down plug next to Davis when Miami commits to playing heavy fronts is a pretty terrifying idea.

For the opposing offense — not for the Dolphins. For Miami, it’d be a dream come true. Florida State squares off against Clemson this afternoon.

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State Buckeyes

If the Dolphins would like a little bit more twitch and quickness in the next wave of wide receivers to enter the picture, Chris Olave is a great place to start. He, unlike Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, won’t likely commit a first-round price tag — Miami could get heavy hitters elsewhere and then come back to the wide receiver well and target Olave as a sharp route runner who has plenty of experience working in an offense that spaces the field and charges their quarterback with making RPO reads. The Buckeyes clash with another top-10 ranked team this afternoon, Indiana.