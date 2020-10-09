Five 2021 draft prospects for Dolphins to watch in Week 6 of CFB

The Miami Dolphins may be bracing for a massive test against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday but the team’s front office will have their hands full today with some other tasks. First and foremost, the team’s scouting department will be keeping a close eye on another weekend of college football action. As the college season forges forward, NFL teams will continue to take advantage of the added sample size to study eligible prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Who should Miami be keeping a close eye on? Here are five talents playing this weekend that could be possible top-100 selections in next year’s draft.
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas Longhorns
Ossai has enjoyed a strong start to the season for the Longhorns, he’s been a persistent pest on the the edge of Texas’ defense and although the team has yet to really put the clamps on opposing offenses with consistency, it is of now fault of his. Ossai is long and explosive — a good combination for any defense along the edge. But his frame seems to indicate there’s some room to grow and therefore he likely of even more intrigue to the Dolphins.
The Daily Herald
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee Volunteers
Solomon Kindley is performing well at right guard for the Dolphins through his first four games as a rookie starter. But the left guard spot is currently manned by Ereck Flowers. Flowers isn’t a liability but he’s also coming at quite the cost — Miami inked him to a 3-year, $30M contract this offseason. The Dolphins could potentially target Smith on Day 2, allow him to sit behind Flowers for a year and then make a cost cutting move to get younger and transition from Flowers to Smith in 2022. He’s an absolute monster up front as an interior blocker.
Clemson Football Spring Practice
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson Tigers
The Dolphins’ running game is better thus far than what we saw last season. But is it “good”? No. And until Miami finds a more dynamic “do it all” back, it will be difficult to avoid some of the one-dimensional feel the Dolphins run game currently offers. Etienne’s rushing prowess and explosiveness are well established. But he’s also taken a big step forward as a receiver over the last two seasons — he can now officially do it all. He plays against a fast and talented Miami Hurricanes defense this weekend, which will be a good showcase for both sides.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Hurricanes
Speaking of the Hurricanes, Jaelan Phillips is a former 5-star recruit who transferred to Miami and has subsequently revived his playing career and his potential as a 2021 NFL Draft prospect. He’s been stout against the run and flashed the elite physical tools that made him a prodigy coming out of high school. Here’s hoping he gets to square off with Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman so we can see how he fares against a potential top-50 caliber prospect.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
SAF Bubba Bolden, Miami Hurricanes
Another transfer into the Miami Hurricanes program? Yup! Bolden has been terrific for the Canes this season thus far and, with the team playing home games on Miami’s home turf, no one should be more privy to his standout play than the Dolphins at this point. Bolden is 6-foot-3 and offers plenty of size and, if the start to the 2020 ACC season is any indication, hitting power. His pursuit of Etienne in space will be a big showcase from an NFL Draft perspective.