Five 2021 draft prospects for Dolphins to watch in Week 6 of CFB

The Miami Dolphins may be bracing for a massive test against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday but the team’s front office will have their hands full today with some other tasks. First and foremost, the team’s scouting department will be keeping a close eye on another weekend of college football action. As the college season forges forward, NFL teams will continue to take advantage of the added sample size to study eligible prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Who should Miami be keeping a close eye on? Here are five talents playing this weekend that could be possible top-100 selections in next year’s draft.

EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas Longhorns

Ossai has enjoyed a strong start to the season for the Longhorns, he’s been a persistent pest on the the edge of Texas’ defense and although the team has yet to really put the clamps on opposing offenses with consistency, it is of now fault of his. Ossai is long and explosive — a good combination for any defense along the edge. But his frame seems to indicate there’s some room to grow and therefore he likely of even more intrigue to the Dolphins.

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee Volunteers

Solomon Kindley is performing well at right guard for the Dolphins through his first four games as a rookie starter. But the left guard spot is currently manned by Ereck Flowers. Flowers isn’t a liability but he’s also coming at quite the cost — Miami inked him to a 3-year, $30M contract this offseason. The Dolphins could potentially target Smith on Day 2, allow him to sit behind Flowers for a year and then make a cost cutting move to get younger and transition from Flowers to Smith in 2022. He’s an absolute monster up front as an interior blocker.

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson Tigers

The Dolphins’ running game is better thus far than what we saw last season. But is it “good”? No. And until Miami finds a more dynamic “do it all” back, it will be difficult to avoid some of the one-dimensional feel the Dolphins run game currently offers. Etienne’s rushing prowess and explosiveness are well established. But he’s also taken a big step forward as a receiver over the last two seasons — he can now officially do it all. He plays against a fast and talented Miami Hurricanes defense this weekend, which will be a good showcase for both sides.

