Five 2021 draft prospects for Dolphins to watch in Week 2 of CFB

The Miami Dolphins may be bracing for their season opening contest tomorrow afternoon, but the team’s front office will have their hands full today with some other tasks. First and foremost, the team’s scouting department will be keeping a close eye on the first “full” weekend of college football action. With the uncertainty around the college game, these games are a valuable sampling of prospects as NFL teams look to find valuable pieces of the puzzle to help continue to push their team over the top.
Who should Miami be keeping a close eye on today? Here are five talents playing that could be possible top-100 selections in next year’s draft.
Dec 26, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Paris Ford (12) flexes after a defensive play during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Safety Paris Ford, Pittsburgh Panthers
Ford checks several boxes for the Dolphins — he’s quick and offers plenty of good range but his biggest skill is his hitting power. Ford is a bruising tackler who is fearless to step up and challenge the opposition in one on one collisions. Ford’s tackling and hitting prowess makes him a good fit for a Miami defense that will continue to rely of safeties to be versatile chess pieces on the second and third level of Brian Flores’ defense.
Ford faces off against Austin Peay today in what should be an impressive showing.
Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey (56) prepares to hike the ball during the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Center Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma Sooners
Humphrey likely would have gotten a lot of consideration from Miami had he chosen to declare last winter. The starring lineman will get another year in the Big 12 to prove himself and chase after a championship — that campaign starts today against Missouri State. Given Humphrey’s pro-ready resume coming into the year, he should maul the opposition today.
Dec 27, 2019; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Temple Owls at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Linebacker Chazz Surratt, UNC Tar Heels
Why does Surratt fit the bill for the Dolphins? We’ve clearly seen the team wants to have athleticism on the second level of their defense. Surratt is a much more dynamic athlete than former Dolphins LB Raekwon McMillan and will bring plenty of value in both run and pass defense alike. Surratt is long, explosive and fluid in space — meaning Miami would likely feel he’s a good fit for coverage and with his explosiveness he has plenty of range both moving forward and dropping off the line. The Tar Heels square off with the Syracuse Orange in an early afternoon game.
Nov 23, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Dom Williams (25) runs against Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive End Joseph Ossai, Texas Longhorns
Ossai definitely fits the bill for a Miami Dolphins’ defensive end. At 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds, he’s got tremendous length and heavy hands. The Dolphins have prioritized density and size on the edge thus far in constructing their defensive front and although Ossai isn’t the biggest player, he’s got additional room to add onto his frame. Texas faces off against UTEP this afternoon — also keep an eye on Longhorns safety Caden Sterns!
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence(16) hands a ball off to running back Travis Etienne(9) during Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson Friday, February 28, 2020.
Clemson Football Spring Practice Friday Feb 28
Running back Travis Etienne, Clemson Tigers
The Dolphins’ running back overhaul brought plenty of fresh faces into the mix for Miami — but the team has Matt Breida on an expiring contract so his long-term forecast with the Dolphins is still up in the air. Etienne is an explosive home run hitter who prioritized finishing his degree ahead of leaving Clemson early for the 2020 NFL Draft, a decision that left millions on the table. That’s the kind of conviction that you know the Dolphins’ front office will take notice of…and the fact that Etienne is a monster with the ball certainly doesn’t hurt, either.
The Tigers face off against Wake Forest this evening.