Five 2019 NFL Draft prospects Raiders could target with first-round picks

When the Raiders hired Jon Gruden, fans expected wins, and right away. That hasn't been the case in Year 1 of Gruden's second go in Oakland.

Ahead of Sunday's slate of games, the Raiders (2-10) sit behind just the 49ers in the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Oakland, however, is in a much different position than San Francisco. And, no, we're not talking about actually staying in the Bay Area.

The Raiders have three first-round picks. Currently, they hold the No. 2 selection, plus the Bears and Cowboys' first-round choices acquired in the Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades. Gruden and Co. (most likely not GM Reggie McKenzie) can either use all three or build a package of picks to trade up in the draft.

Here are five players in the 2019 NFL Draft who the Raiders can target with their three first-round picks. This list does not include a quarterback, assuming Gruden sticks with Derek Carr.

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Just like with the 49ers, or probably any team, the 2019 NFL Draft most likely will begin with Bosa.

Nick Bosa is a BEAST 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TleC83QSpl — Buckeye Moments (@BuckeyeMoments) June 16, 2018

Bosa's season ended after just three games when he sustained a core injury against TCU and required surgery. He had 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss in 29 games for the Buckeyes.

Going into Sunday, the Raiders had just 10 sacks, the worst in the NFL. Oakland can get the greater Bosa in the AFC West -- older brother Joey plays for the Chargers -- if they go this route.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

Williams is just a redshirt sophomore, but his draft stock has been sky high with each passing week. He can play on the inside or the outside, and he has eight sacks with 18 tackles for a loss this season, one year after playing in just nine games.

Quinnen Williams finishes the season with the highest grade among ALL defensive players pic.twitter.com/0INFAgCcpU — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2018

Good luck going against this 6-foot-4, 289-pound monster. Yes, we're talking to you, Kyler Murray.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Washington cornerback Byron Murphy deserves a long look, but we're going with Greedy as the top prospect at the position. Williams, another redshirt sophomore, is a long and fluid defensive back at 6-3 and 184 pounds.

He's named Greedy for a reason... @G_Will29 is just continuing the tradition of #DBU! pic.twitter.com/YXJHgf9BmZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 21, 2018

The Raiders could have a great duo locking up receivers if they add Williams with 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

The ultra-athletic Oliver has received some comparisons to Aaron Donald, and for good reasons. Oliver burst on the scene as a freshman at Houston when he had 22 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Stayed home in H-Town.

Represented his city & the #HTownTakeover @American_FB Defensive Player of the Year.

First underclassman to win the @outlandtrophy.

Consensus All-American.

Built his future with Houston across his chest.



Thank you @Edoliver_11. pic.twitter.com/dmhPXYr2AX











— #HTownTakeover (@UHCougarFB) December 4, 2018

Though he was limited in eight games this season because of a knee injury, Oliver proved he's worth a top pick. The only issue for the Raiders could be that he reportedly has signed with the same agent as Mack and Cooper.

Devin White, LB, LSU

Listed at 6-1 and 240 pounds, White has incredible speed. He hasn't decided if he will declare for the draft, but if he does, he could be the exact player the Raiders need, since they're thin at linebacker.

White has 278 tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight pass defenses, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries over his three-year college career.