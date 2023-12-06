FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room

Florida International v Arkansas

Notre Dame has begun restocking its receivers room for 2024. The Irish landed the commitment of veteran transfer receiver Kris Mitchell from Florida International University on Tuesday.

Mitchell will be entering his sixth and final season of college football in 2024, coming off a career season with 1,118 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this year.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Mitchell is neither the biggest nor the fastest receiver, but he has enough of each asset to create matchup problems for defenders along the wide side of the formation. That ability alone will be an asset for Notre Dame, Mitchell’s field strengths allowing current freshman Jaden Greathouse to move back into the slot, where he excelled most in 2023.

A literal lack of other field candidates forced Greathouse from the slot to the side of the field, where his shiftiness was not as much of a weapon.

Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., Mitchell preserved a typical year of eligibility in 2019 before effectively banking another one in 2020. Across the last three seasons, he has caught 96 passes for 1,624 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 games. Those numbers will make him by far the most prolific receiver on the Irish roster next season, at least to this point.

Hell of a game for FIU receiver Kris Mitchell last night. 9 catches for 211 yards vs Maine pic.twitter.com/yxu6JoNWo7 — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 3, 2023

Comfortable tracking the ball in the air, Mitchell caught 64 of 100 targets last season, a percentage worth acknowledging given the lack of other receiving targets on the Panthers’ roster. As limited as Notre Dame’s receivers room is, the Irish have more notable options than FIU did.

With Mitchell and three high-school recruits expected to sign their National Letters of Intent this month, Notre Dame now expects to have nine receivers on the roster next season, still a player or two short of the ideal, meaning the Irish are almost certainly not done seeking receivers on the transfer market.

Had a Great Visit to South Bend this weekend!☘️ #Goirish pic.twitter.com/SWMaeV3NCG — Kris Mitchell (@KrisMitch10) December 4, 2023