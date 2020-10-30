This FIU Panthers offensive guard recruit shows uncommon physical and emotional strength

Levontre Daniels says he was 500 feet away when it happened.

Daniels, an FIU 2021 recruit who has the chance to be a difference-making offensive guard, is from the northern Florida town of Starke (population: 5,000). And growing up in the shadows of several jails — including one of Florida’s two death rows — can motivate a young man to stay out of trouble.

But, sometimes, trouble finds you.

Daniels, 17, was walking to the store near the Starke Church of God by Faith when he saw his 19-year-old cousin, Blake Williams, murdered. The shooting occurred on July 10, at around 9:30 p.m., and two men have since been arrested and charged, according to several news reports.

“It was a drive by, point blank,” Daniels said. “He got shot in the head, and I [saw] it. For the first couple of weeks, I was traumatized and stressed out. He was my cousin.

“I’ve never seen anyone get shot before.”

Kendra Daniels, Levontre’s mother, said her son witnessed more the aftermath of the shooting and thus did not testify in court.

“But it still took him aback,” she said.

Daniels’ coach, Bradford High’s Brian Tomlinson, said he saw his star player struggle with his emotions this past summer.

“He usually has a smile on his face, but he was pretty serious,” Tomlinson said. “He still came to workouts, but you could tell something was bothering him. I pulled him aside. I told him I was here if he needed to talk about it, but he never took me up on it.”

Daniels, who did not undergo grief counseling but said he is now fine mentally, is a gentle giant at 6-4 and 323 pounds.

But he isn’t some highly touted recruit — 247 Sports ranks more than 1,600 players ahead of him nationally and more than 240 players above him in Florida. Among guards nationally, he is ranked 85th.

But Starke — the city where mass murderer Ted Bundy was executed via a Raiford Prison electric chair in 1989 — might explain why Daniels is, potentially, a hidden gem.

“There aren’t many college recruiters who come through here,” Tomlinson said. “The only reason they stopped before was U.S, Route 301. To get from Gainesville to Jacksonville, you take 301, and it used to pass right through our town.

“But then they built a bypass for the big trucks, and we get a lot less traffic. One college coach told me recently that he had never even heard of our town.”

Those coaches who don’t know Starke may be missing out on Daniels, whose only other scholarship offers are from smaller programs such as Valdosta State, Faulkner and Western Missouri.

But there is precedence for at least one great player coming out of the area. Starke, after all, is the hometown of Larry Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1971 to 1984, winning four Super Bowls.

Brown visited the Bradford team this past summer, offering encouragement.

“He talked about what it took to get to college and to the pros,” said Daniels, who has a 2.55 GPA and wants to work in law enforcement one day. “He said your grades have got to be right, and you have to give 100 percent in practice and on every play. Be humble and show them what you’ve got.”

Daniels has been showing what he’s got since he became a starter his sophomore year.

As a junior last season, Daniels faced eventual state finalist Jacksonville Bolles in a playoff game. Even though Bradford lost 16-6, Daniels was impressive.

“He went up against a kid who was a Division I recruit,” Tomlinson said of 6-4, 245-pound Simon Brackin, a first-team All-State linebacker who signed with Princeton. “On the first play of the game, Levontre drove [Brackin] eight yards off the ball.”

Last month, in a 33-22 loss to University Christian, Daniels took his menacing blocking proclivities to a new level. Tomlinson said Daniels drove a 280-pound linebacker back by at least 15 yards.

It was such a dominant display of strength that the referee finally called an unsportsmanlike penalty on an incredulous Daniels.

“I kept going because I didn’t hear no whistle,” Daniels said with a laugh. “I finally pancaked the guy, and the ref said, ’56, what are you doing?’”

Daniels, who can bench press 400 pounds and squat 550, is more than just strong. He’s pretty athletic for his size, too.

In July, Daniels said he was timed by his coach at 4.9 in a 40-yard dash. Daniels can also dunk a basketball, and he said he can keep up with running backs as they sprint downfield on long runs.

