FIU Golden Panthers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

FIU Golden Panthers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

FIU Golden Panthers Preview

FIU Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | FIU Schedule

Tyrese Chambers, WR Jr.

6-1, 185. 45 catches, 1,074 yards (23.9 ypc), 9 TD. Honorable mention All-Conference USA

Davon Strickland, DT Jr.

One of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal 2021, Strickland earned All-Conference USA honors from his spot on the defensive interior. The 6-1, 263-pounder made 53 tackles with three sacks and six tackles for loss last year.

Gaethan Bernadel, LB Soph.

6-1, 210. 44 tackles, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL

Randall St. Felix WR Sr.

6-3, 206. 20 catches for 273 yards (13.7 ypc), 2 TD for FIU. The USF transfer has 90 career catches for 1,363 yards and 9 TDs

Rivaldo Fairweather, TE Soph.

6-5, 245. 26 catches, 412 yards (15.8 ypc), 2 TD in ten games

Gunnar Holmberg, QB Sr.

6-3, 205. 235-324 (67%), 2.519 yards, 7 TD, 10 INT, 7 rushing TDs in three years at Duke

Lexington Joseph, RB Jr.

5-9, 185. 75 carries, 351 yards (4.7 ypc), 1 TD. 10 catches, 63 yards

Jamal Potts, S Soph.

6-2, 185. 34 tackles, 1 broken up pass

EJ Wilson, RB Soph.

6-0, 210. 42 carries, 239 yards (5.7 ypc), 8 catches, 93 yards, 1 TD last season. Averaged 39.6 yards per kickoff return in 2020 with a TD

Adrian Cole, CB Jr.

5-11, 185. 28 tackles, 3 broken up passes in 12 games for Syracuse

