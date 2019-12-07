FIU downs Kennesaw State 84-81 behind Andrews

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) -- Devon Andrews scored 20 points and made four steals as Florida International held off Kennesaw State 84-81 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.

Osasumwen Osaghae scored 18 points and Trejon Jacob added 16 and made seven assists for Florida International (7-3), which never trailed and led by as many as 16. Antonio Daye, Jr. had 10 points for the road team.

Tyler Hooker scored 20 points and Terrell Burden tied his career high with 15 for the Owls (0-8), who have lost eight straight. C.J. Washington had 14 points and Armani Harris had 10 with 15 rebounds for his first double-double of the year.

Florida International plays Florida Memorial at home next Thursday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win of the season against Gardner-Webb at home on Friday.

