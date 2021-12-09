Sources: FIU expected to hire Mike MacIntyre as head coach

Florida International University is expected to hire veteran college coach Mike MacIntyre as the school’s next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports. The deal is expected to be finalized Thursday.

MacIntyre is the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He has shown the ability to rebuild programs during head coaching stints at San Jose State and Colorado.

MacIntyre brings an impressive resume, as he won multiple national coach of the year honors at Colorado in 2016 after going 10-4 and leading the Buffalos to the Pac-12 title game. He also won the AFCA Coach of the Year at San Jose State after leading it to a 10-2 record in his third season there.

MacIntyre will take over for Butch Davis, who departed in spectacular fashion by criticizing the athletic department for its commitment to football in the wake of a 1-9 season. He criticized the school for not investing in basic things like uniforms.

FIU has more than 15 players who’ve entered the transfer portal, and the job looms as a significant rebuild. FIU hasn’t beaten an FCS opponent since defeating Miami in 2019.

This is the first hire for new athletic director Scott Carr. He was hired to take over at FIU last week, arriving from a successful stint as deputy athletic director at UCF.