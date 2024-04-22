FIU baseball finishes with sweep over NM State with 18-6 win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University baseball fell to Florida International University in all three games of a weekend series, closing out with a 18-6 loss on Sunday, April 21.

It was an even playing field to start the game with the score tied up at 1 when Hayden Walker only gave up one hit during the top of the third, giving the Aggies the chance to take the lead.

During the bottom of the third, NMSU was able to go a bit of an offensive run going. A two-out bases-loaded situation brought in a run in Keith Jones II was hit by a pitch.

The Panthers would go on to put up eight hits and eight runs in the top of the 5th, creating a hole the Aggies could never recover from.

The run rule is evoked and FIU heads back home to Miami with the 7-inning victory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.