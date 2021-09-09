Where to find the viral Fitzmagic shirt worn by Washington Football Team linemen

Find the Fitzmagic tee and other unique apparel at BreakingT. (Photo by BreakingT)

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is feeling the love from his linemen. On Thursday, the team's social account posted a heartwarming photo of Charles Leno, Samuel Cosmi, Weston Schweitzer and Brandon Scherff all wearing a shirt with Fitzpatrick's image on the front and iconic nickname printed above it.

This is the camaraderie we're here for pic.twitter.com/0YKWo9eL9h — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 9, 2021

The shirt quickly caught the attention of WFT fans and of course, everyone wanted to know where they could snag one for their own game day wardrobe. Well, we did some research and found that BreakingT are the designers behind the iconic tee and its a must have for any fan of the burgundy and gold.

Available in unisex, youth and hoodie sizing, the Fitzmagic shirt starts at $31. We linked it below, but check out even more NFLPA-licensed gear at BreakingT ahead of an exciting Week 1.

Fitzmagic Shirt

$31 at BreakingT