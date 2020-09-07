Fitzmagic rides again: Ryan Fitzpatrick wins Dolphins QB job over Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins will open the 2020 season with a veteran under center. Despite selecting Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the draft, the Dolphins chose Ryan Fitzpatrick to start Week 1.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced the decision Monday, and said the shortened offseason impacted the team’s decision.

Tagovailoa, 22, wasn’t able to beat out Fitzpatrick during the shortened offseason, but that didn’t stop him from winning the No. 2 spot over Josh Rosen. The Dolphins released Rosen, 23, on Saturday. Rosen reportedly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

When will Tua Tagovailoa start for Dolphins?

The decision to start Fitzpatrick, 37, doesn’t come as a major surprise, as the team treated him as the starter all offseason. Though he won the job, at some point, the Dolphins will want to see what they have in Tagovailoa. If Fitzpatrick struggles, or the Dolphins stumble to begin the season, Tagovailoa could take over pretty quickly.

Over his career, Fitzpatrick has had moments of brilliance, but has struggled to hold on to starting jobs. He’s started 16 games just twice during his 15-year career.

Last season, Fitzpatrick completed 62 percent of his passes, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

