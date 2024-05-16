Fitzgerald reveals most memorable moment of career against Kershaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Ever since his major league callup in September 2023, Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald has had plenty of memorable moments for the club, though one sticks out more than others.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt on "BP with Britt," Fitzgerald explained his favorite moment as a member of the Giants, a solo dinger off the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

“I got to say the home run off Kershaw,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s a Hall of Fame pitcher, all respect to him, tremendous career but just to be able to hit one here at home off him and off his curveball, which is his iconic pitch, probably my biggest memory.”

Fitzgerald takes Kershaw deep 💪 pic.twitter.com/pgRsHtLF6j — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 1, 2023

Fitzgerald went on to explain how surreal it was to take Kershaw deep.

“I had so many people texting me and calling me,” Fitzgerald said to Britt. “They were like ‘You just took a future Hall of Famer deep,’ and it was something I never thought would happen.”

The 26-year-old’s solo shot proved big for San Francisco in that matchup against Los Angeles, with the Giants holding onto a 2-1 lead to give Kershaw his first loss in seven starts at the time.

Given the fierce rivalry between the two franchises, Fitzgerald’s home run provided a late-season highlight for his ballclub amid a disappointing 2023 season that ended without a postseason appearance.

