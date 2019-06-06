Fitz Magic: Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick completes no-look pass at mini-camp
Fitz Magic can occur in the preseason.
(Postseason? Eh...)
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, now with the Miami Dolphins, showed some trick-pass savvy on Thursday during the team’s mini-camp, completing a no-look sideline pass to DeVante Parker.
Behold:
This man just completed a no-look-pass in practice. We winning it all. pic.twitter.com/dkVMcpkQbJ
— IG - Dolphins.Central (@DaddyCent_) June 6, 2019
Since it was practice and not a game it didn’t quite have the degree of difficulty of Patrick Mahomes’ no-look completion from December, but it’s pretty fun.
Fitzpatrick the clear favorite for starting job
Miami and the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick agreed to an incentive-heavy two-year contract in March, though the Dolphins traded for Josh Rosen during draft weekend.
Though he’s well-traveled (the Dolphins are his eighth team), Fitzpatrick is also vastly more experienced than Rosen, who as a rookie with Arizona last year dealt with two offensive coordinators and a leaky offensive line.
Multiple Miami reporters have said Fitzpatrick is the No. 1 quarterback and clear favorite for the starting job through the team’s spring camps.
Chris Perkins of The Athletic wrote on Wednesday that there also seems to be a philosophical difference between Fitzpatrick and Rosen.
Rosen told media “the real competition starts in training camp,” but Fitzpatrick — and, more importantly, head coach Brian Flores — believe “everything counts.”
The reality may be that both men end up starting games for Miami this fall, but for now Fitzpatrick clearly has the edge.
