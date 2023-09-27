Fitz’s Four to Watch - Week 5

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the quartet of contests that catch his eye on this weekend’s college football slate.

JASON FITZ: It's time for the top-four matchups in college football. At number four, USC going to Colorado. Look, I know it's going to be a blowout. You know it's going to be a blowout. Why watch? This might be the last week that the hype train does anything around Colorado. It should be noted what Coach Prime has done is already impressive, and Colorado is far ahead of schedule.

But it should also be noted that USC is a national championship type team. This is a great team. I know they don't play any defense. But it's modern college football. Who does? You want to watch this game.

In at number three, Ole Miss and LSU. I like this because, A, it's an SEC rivalry game. That's going to be great. But also because there's a lot on the line for both teams. LSU needs to make the most of every single week to make up for the fact that they got their butts whooped at the beginning of the season. And Ole Miss has got to find a way to rebound from the game that I thought they would win against Alabama to salvage something in their season.

At number two-- I can't believe I'm saying it-- Notre Dame, Duke. Look, Notre Dame lost in heartbreaking fashion. They got to put that behind them. And they get another chance for a significant win here because Duke is actually a good football team. Is Duke a football school now? Look, I don't want to get carried away, but "GameDay" is there for the first time ever for a reason. There will be fire behind this matchup, especially for Duke that has the chance to prove to everybody this isn't just a little fun, cute story.

Kansas is also not a fun, cute story. That's why the number one matchup is Kansas taking on Texas. For the second straight year, Coach Lance Leipold has Kansas sitting at 4 and 0. You haven't seen this since, what, 1914-'15? Golly.

Texas has the opportunity here to go back and show everybody how good they can be. They are in the national championship contention for a reason. Quinn Ewers continues to have the opportunity to make a statement. But remember, we saw it a couple of years ago, Kansas has beaten this Texas team. That puts extra juice on a matchup that will have all eyes on for this Saturday.