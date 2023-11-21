Fitz’s Four to Watch - Week 13
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the standout matchups that catch his eye on this weekend’s college football slate.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the standout matchups that catch his eye on this weekend’s college football slate.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
Business remains good for the NFL.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Justin Jefferson wants to be fully healthy before he steps back onto the field, regardless of what fantasy players have to say.
C.J. Stroud has the Texans fighting for a playoff spot with seven games to go.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
With a looming reality due to several lawsuits, power conference schools may soon operate under a new governance structure. What would it look like?
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The Eagles went into Arrowhead on Monday night hoping to get revenge for February's Super Bowl defeat. They emerged with a comeback victory and the best record in the NFL.
The Detroit Lions began playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1934. For the vast majority of those years, the country has recoiled at the concept. Not this year.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
Dive in to what’s at stake in Tuesday’s five-game tournament slate, as well as the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.