Fitz’s Four to Watch - Week 12
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the standout matchups that catch his eye on this weekend’s college football slate.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the standout matchups that catch his eye on this weekend’s college football slate.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
The Champions Classic has always been a great benchmark for NBA prospects. Here are eight players who impressed on Tuesday.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Draymond Green received his 18th career ejection on Tuesday. Only one player in NBA history has more.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
"If something comes out later on, that will be the time I talk about it."
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
The proposal is up against concerns that further reducing the pitch clock would increase the risk of injuries to pitchers.
The Browns are turning back to a rookie for this week's start.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.
Which fantasy stats are sending the wrong messages? Dalton Del Don investigates for Week 11.
The Ravens' problems were fixable in the first place, and now arguably their chief competition has suffered a major blow. Plus, what happened to the Bills Monday wasn't Dorsey's fault, and it's time to find out how good Seattle is.
Fields will go through team drills Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
58 teams have already qualified for a bowl game.
John Calipari has a lot to prove this season, so going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday may be an important first step.
Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
Which players should be considered cut candidates in fantasy hockey this week?
Georgia is a 10-point favorite this week on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.