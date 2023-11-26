Fitz’s College Football Playoff rankings following Rivalry Week
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz details his latest College Football Playoff rankings after a wild Week 13.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz details his latest College Football Playoff rankings after a wild Week 13.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
As the wildest college football story in recent memory unfolds, it's become increasingly difficult to keep up. So I went back to the very beginning, gathered everything we know, and put it all in one place to hopefully bring you all some clarity.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
San Jose State misses out on the title game despite beating UNLV on Saturday.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Eight teams still have a realistic shot to make the College Football Playoff.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.