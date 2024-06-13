The fitness of the Manchester City players is a story to watch for this summer

With Euro 24 and the Copa America set to begin shortly Manchester City will have a host of players in action this summer. City’s players will be hoping to lead their countries to glory this summer. But from a Manchester City point of view, they’ll be hoping that their players get through the summer unscathed.

There have already been two injury scares for the Premier League champions before the big summer of internationals begins. A report from Mundo Deportivo which was relayed by Sport Witness indicates that Rodri had picked up a knock on the knee during training for Spain earlier this week. Furthermore, Rodri’s injury was also described as nothing serious.

Another Manchester City player who picked up an injury scare was John Stones. The defender was substituted at half-time of England’s 1-nil friendly loss to Iceland last Friday. After such an injury-interrupted season anytime John Stones goes off early is a potential cause for concern for Manchester City.

It has become part and parcel of the game to see such a busy summer of football. With more games added to the calendar, it is rare to see a quiet time on the footballing calendar. This summer is no exception with two major tournaments taking place. Given the pedigree of City’s players, it is no surprise to see so many of them called up for international duty this summer.

But it does come with a sense of dread for a club like Manchester City. The world champions will be hoping that their players can get through the summer schedule. The champions will need all hands on deck next season as they bid to create even more history.