'Fitness concerns will have Clarke crossing his fingers'

Not that he had much choice, but Steve Clarke must be crossing his fingers about the fitness and match sharpness of some of the players in his provisional squad.

Grant Hanley has played eight minutes since 6 March. Ryan Jack has not played since 7 March.

Stuart Armstrong has not played since 20 April. And then there's Ben Doak, a flying machine when fit, which he hasn't been for a while.

Doak has not played for Liverpool since 14 December. Clarke must have had encouraging updates about him, though, or else he wouldn't be near this squad.