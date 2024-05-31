Fit Fest race in downtown Lewiston-Auburn on Sunday

May 31—AUBURN — The YMCA Fit Fest, the first of this year's Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K Series, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Festival Plaza. This is the 20th anniversary of the 5K series.

The flat, fast race course, which is USA Track & Field certified, will take runners across Longley Bridge into Lewiston, turn right onto Canal Street, right onto Locust Street and left onto Lincoln Street to a turnaround. It will return to Lincoln Street, turning left into Simard-Payne Memorial Park, right along the Riverwalk and finish at Festival Plaza.

Motorists should expect to encounter runners during the midmorning hours.

Event-day registration will be from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the plaza. The registration fee on race day is $35, and is free for anyone under 14 years old.

The Triple Crown series will continue Sunday, July 14, with Emily's Run; and Sunday, Aug. 25, with the L-A Bridge Run.

For more information, see: www.triplecrown5K.com.

