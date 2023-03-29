How To Fit & Adjust Your Cycling Cleats
Incorrectly fitted cleats can cause knee pain or even injury. We speak to a bike fitting expert on how to get yours sorted.
Incorrectly fitted cleats can cause knee pain or even injury. We speak to a bike fitting expert on how to get yours sorted.
Anna Davis’ title defense got off to a rough start Wednesday morning at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Coach Dusty May is aware his players have been poached. He said it was happening last week at Madison Square Garden.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now has two different $6 billion bids from which to choose. ESPN reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has tendered a Steve Austin Times 1,000 offer to Snyder. It matches the amount of the bid made by the group led by Josh Harris. Under normal circumstances, Snyder would don an auctioneer [more]
This is the assist of the season.
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
Had Baylor wanted to keep Kim Mulkey, she would never have left for LSU, which she has in the Final 4.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, and it's hard to blame him for feeling the way he did.
Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, says Scotland played "rubbish" football after Spain's shock 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park.
Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.Rybakina took charge of her match with Trevisan when the Italian double-faulted to hand her opponent a break and a 3-1 advantage in the first set.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
World number one Carlos Alcaraz charged into the quarter-finals of the ATP Miami Open with a convincing 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul on Tuesday but second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Russian Karen Khachanov.Tsitsipas had to wait a week for his first contest in Miami, beating Chilean Cristian Garin on Monday, but he came unstuck against Khachanov, losing 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Steph Curry's full-court tunnel shot almost got Chase Center rocking before the game even started.
Brad Marchand didn't hold back in his assessment of the Bruins' performance against the Predators on Tuesday night.
Down by as many as 20 points, the Warriors stormed back in the second half to secure a big 120-109 win over the Pelicans.
Less than 24 hours after Daniel Suárez’s heated exchange with Alex Bowman and teammate Ross Chastain at Circuit of The Americas, Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to express support for his drivers’ competitive nature. After a long day of racing around the 3.41-mile Texas circuit, Suárez was positioned at the front […]