Fists fly in another massive brawl at Patriots-Panthers joint practice

Jordy McElroy
·2 min read
In this article:
Things are starting to get downright ugly on the practice field in the joint sessions between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Elevated tensions from multiple fights on day one led to more punches being thrown on day two on Wednesday.

An incident involving Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson and Panthers cornerback Kenny Robinson was once again at the center of it all. Wilkerson reportedly got knocked out by Robinson during a kickoff and had to be carted off the field.

Multiple Patriot players were upset after the play. So several back-and-forths on the field continued between the two teams and ultimately boiled over after Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was knocked out of bounds.

Per NBC Sports’ Tom Curran, McCaffrey spiked the ball at Wise before another Panthers player pushed the Patriots defender into the stands, where he landed on a woman watching the practice.

The joint practices are created for the benefit of both teams in getting a different look and working against an actual opponent.

But these practice sessions have taken a dramatic turn for the worst. It’s a terrible look that dampens the hope of future arrangements.

Once again, multiple players were ejected from practice, including Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and Robinson.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available on this story.

