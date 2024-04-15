Fisk University’s Morgan Price makes history with national title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fisk gymnastics continues to make history.

Lebanon native Morgan Price became the first HBCU gymnast to win a national title. She scored a 39.225 at the USA Gymnastics’ 2024 Women’s Collegiate National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania Friday.

Price took the top prize in the USA Gymnastics women’s collegiate all-around competition.

The sophomore told News 2 last year she chose Fisk new gymnastics program over top programs like Arkansas and LSU.

Fisk posted on social media her 39.225 score is a “testament to her talent, dedication, and the Fisk spirit. We are incredibly proud!”

