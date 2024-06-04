Fishing report, June 5-11: Shaver Lake trout and kokanee are producing limits, New Melones trout and kokanee are hitting, too.

Cheng Her, left, and his wife Linda Moua, right, fish the San Joaquin River at Friant’s Broken Bridges Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018.

Compiled by California Outdoors Hall of Fame member Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, who guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake.









Best bets

Best bets Delta stripers and bass on good bites, Alan Fong said. San Francisco stripers , rockfish and halibut action off the hook, Jared Davis reported. Don Pedro trout and bass hitting, Monte Smith said. Shaver trout and kokanee bites producing limits, Dick Nichols reported. New Melones trout and kokanee bites good, Kyle Wise said. Wishon trout plants bolster the action, Kelly Brewer reported. Isabella trout, bass ,crappie and catfish are all eating, Copes Tackle said.

Westside waterways

Striper 3 Catfish 3

In the northern section of the California Aqueduct, Bill Sterling of Striperz Gone Wild reported good action for mostly undersized striped bass at South Creek Road with anchovies. He said, “There were several legal striped bass to 22 inches as well, and Volta Road produced a few larger stripers.” In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Cope’s Rod and Tackle in Bakersfield reported soaking baits has been the best way to hook up down south. Striped bass are taken on cut baits, lugworms, and jumbo live minnows after check gates along with topwater lures or jerkbaits during low light conditions. Largemouth bass fishing is best with finesse baits around slower moving water, and topwater also took bass early in the day. Catfish are taken on cut baits on a Carolina-rig, dip bait, or chicken liver.

A map of the 16 designated fishing locations on the California Aqueduct can be accessed through this link: https://water.ca.gov/-/media/DWR-Website/Web-Pages/What-We-Do/Recreation/Files/230424_SWP-Fishing-Guildines-Locations_Online_FINAL.pdf.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Cope’s Tackle and Rod, Bakersfield – (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657.

Eastman Lake/Hensley Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported Eastman is moving into the summer mode with dragging big plastics, creature baits, or heavy jigs the top technique for the largemouth bass as the fish are holding off the bottom. A tournament of champions is scheduled this Sunday, and pre-fishing will be taking place this week. Crappie are found in submerged brush near the shorelines. Hensley remains loaded with carp in the shallows, and anglers are enjoying removing the carp from the lake with various doughbait concoctions. Bass fishing remains limited with the occasional small fish. Water releases have started, and Eastman has dropped to 573.42 feet in elevation and 85% of capacity with Hensley at 511.60 feet in elevation and 57% of capacity.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255; Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 3 Trout 3 Kokanee 2 King salmon 3 Crappie 2

Trout trolling has improved and there is the possibility of a quality king salmon to 8 pounds. Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing has been running kokanee gear for trout at depths from 45 to 60 feet along with Pro-Troll E-Lures slightly deeper for the kings. Kyle Wise of Head Hunter Guide Service targeted bass on Sunday, and he said, “There is a topwater bite in the mornings for largemouth and spotted bass, but the most consistent action is with 6-inch plastics in Hologram Shad or Margarita Mutilator at depths from 15 to 20 feet. The bass are in post-spawn mode.” There was one healthy limit at 17.55 pounds landed during Saturday’s Central Valley 17/90 Bass Club event, but the weights dropped off to less than 12 pounds for second and third place.

There is daily vehicle fee of $20 and with an additional $15 for boat launch. The lake has risen to 821.25 feet in elevation and 95% of capacity. The Blue Oaks launch ramp is closed due to the quickly rising lake elevation. Caution is advised when parking near the shoreline along with following all posted signage. The Fleming Meadows launch ramp is extremely crowded on the weekends.

Updates on the launch ramp are available at https://www.donpedrolake.com/.

The Blue Oaks launch ramp may close within the next few days with minimal to no notice due to the quickly rising lake elevation. Caution is advised when parking near the shoreline along with following all posted signage.

Call: Monte Smith, Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 3 Trout 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3

The lake rose 1.5 feet to 2589.75 feet in elevation and 71% of capacity as water releases have ramped up to 1140 cfs at First Point. Cope’s Rod and Tackle in Bakersfield reported fishing has been excellent for multiple species. The trout bite has been nonstop for multiple anglers trolling Tasmanian Devils or Berkley’s Flicker Shad for a better grade of rainbow while shore anglers are finding solid action with chartreuse Keitechs and various other trout jigs. The crappie bite remains very good with live shiners, small swimbaits, or minijigs in white, yellow, or chartreuse near or on structure along the South Fork in 5 to 15 feet of water. The bass bite has moved in the right direction as well with crankbaits or jerkbaits up shallow in the early hours and spinnerbaits or squarebills in the shallow water structure. Catfishing is steady with cut baits, SSS Dip Bait, chicken liver, or nightcrawlers.

In the upper Kern River, Cope’s reported consistent trout fishing has both holdovers and natives. The flows are up with the warmer weather melting the snowpack, and slower eddies and deep pools around bends have been producing fish with salmon eggs, Get Bent Baits, or trout Hook Up Baits. Fly anglers are working attractor nymphs and streamer stripping in the late afternoons. The Upper Kern River was stocked two weeks ago along the 20 mile stretch in Section 4, Powerhouse #3 to Riverside Park in Kernville; Section 5, Fairview Dam to Lazy River Lodge, and Section 6, Fairview Dam to Johnsondale Bridge. In the Lower Kern, trout have been coming out all throughout the canyon. Democrat has been producing the best numbers with trout jigs, salmon eggs, or spinners. The smallmouth and largemouth bass action is very good right now with jigs, worms, and small crankbaits. Catfish have been chewing cut sardines and SSS Dip Bait. The flows on upper Kern at Kernville rose slightly to 2,861 cfs.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 3

The lake rose 2½ feet to 714.97 feet in elevation and 100% of capacity with snowmelt from the Kaweah River watershed. Cope’s reported fishing has been decent with the spotted bass holding in 5 to 25 feet of water with finesse baits, Senkos, and jigs. Plastics on the drop-shot, Neko-rig, or shaky heads are the top finesse presentations. Weightless Senkos appealed to suspended bass, and spider jigs took fish out deeper. A-rigs were another good lure choice. Crappie anglers kept pressure on the tasty panfish while using small swimbaits in chartreuse, white, or baitfish colors while live minnows also took plenty of slabs. Catfish ate Tripple S dip bait and cut baits near the marina. The Kaweah River at Three Rivers are steady at 1,460 cfs..

Lake Success

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

The lake held at 645.09 feet in elevation and 81% of capacity. Cope’s reported bass fishing is decent for a smaller grade of bass with plastics on the drop-shot, stick baits, umbrella rigs, or jigs at depths from 5 to 20 feet. Catfishing is best with Triple S Dip Bait, chicken liver, or cut mackerel while crappie ate live shiners, or minijigs near submerged structure. Anglers used their electronics to locate crappie schools before dropping baits.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com.

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

The bass bite remains very challenging as small fish remain the rule with plastics on a Neko-rig, Senkos or 2.8-inch Keitech swimbaits. The bass are in post-spawn mode. There are several upcoming tournaments, but with the tough bite, anglers are opting for other Mother Lode lakes.

The lake rose 7 feet within two weeks to 861.38 feet in elevation and 96% of capacity. The Merced River is high and dangerous, and it has risen to 2112 cfs at Merced Falls downstream of Lake McSwain.

The Sheriff’s Office has closed the rivers in Merced County due to rising water levels and swift undercurrents. Officials say the public should enjoy the water safely this summer by wearing personal floatation devices and limiting alcohol consumption if planning to be in the water.

Call: Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake McSwain

Trout 2

Some 3,300 pounds of rainbows were released into the lake prior to Memorial Day Weekend, and after intense fishing over the holiday weekend, there are still holdovers remaining in the lake. A few anglers continue to try their luck at the normal locations of the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, and the peninsula in front of the marina with nightcrawlers, Power Bait, spinners, or Kastmasters. The Splash and Dash opened on Saturday, June 1, and the lake is transitioning to a full-on recreational body of water.

Information - https://mysplashndash.com/see-whats-new-in-2024/. The lake is at 92% of capacity. McSwain Marina.

Call: Angler’s Edge Market (209) 226-4416; McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534.

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 3 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported few anglers are targeting the lake with the heavy recreational traffic, and those who do are getting on an off early or heading up into the river arm. Small spotted bass remain the rule with small shad-patterned plastics on a Neko-rig or Texas-rig in the shallows along with small swimbaits. There is only one tournament scheduled through the end of June, and the lake is receiving minimal fishing pressure. The lake dropped slightly to 575.69 feet in elevation. Sycamore Island is open once daily from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The flows in the San Joaquin River at Friant have dropped to 337 cfs.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273.

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 3

Every hard-core kokanee troller in the region has descended upon the lake in anticipation of this coming Saturday’s Kokanee Power Team Tournament. Kyle Wise of Head Hunter Guide Service said, “The big kokanee from 18 to 20 inches remain on the bottom from 100 to 140 feet, but there are a number of smaller fish also holding at these depths. I landed a 12-inch kokanee at 138 feet this week. Pink Micro-hoochies, Kevorkian Apex lures, or T-Bone Tackle’s Turtle Lure are all working for the big kokanee, and you must have stick weights to bounce off the bottom along with being prepared to lose the occasional weight.”

Rainbow trout remain solid at depths to 40 feet with shad patterned lures, and there is a plethora of shad in the lake. John Liechty of Xperience Bass Fishing Guide Service added, “Bass fishing has been decent, but the topwater bite remains slow. There is a small window for topwater with Whopper Ploppers or other walking baits, but the most consistent action remains at depths to 25 feet with Keitech swimbaits on an underspin or Flukes.” There is a daily use fee of $8 with a boat launch of $10 (day use included). The lake has risen 1½ feet to 1,061.05 feet in elevation and 87% of capacity.

Call: John Liechty, Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932; Kyle Wise, Headhunter Guide Service (209) 531-3966; Alex Niapas, Catching California Guide Service (209) 728-4225; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734.

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon * Catfish 2 Crappie 2

“High water has limited space in the parking lots, and boaters are having to park along the road and in the dirt,” Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said. “As a result, fewer anglers are targeting the lake, but the bass bite has been solid, particularly at night with jigs or plastics on the drop-shot or shakey head. The best bite has been along the flats over main lake points. Trout fishing is also improving for trollers with shad-patterned spoons amongst the shad schools around the Power Lines and Lefever Creek.” The flows on the lower Kings at Trimmer have dropped slightly, but it is still dangerous at 6,568 cfs, and the lack of trout plants over the past several weeks has slowed trout action. The lake rose 7 feet to 948.60 feet in elevation and 98% of capacity.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626.

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

Bait fishing remains been the best option with extra-large minnows, pile worms, or anchovies near Dinosaur Point.

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the overall bite has been slow in the slowly falling reservoir, with most boat trollers and bait/ minnow anglers having a hard time finding the moving fish. “ The males are milting heavily right now, meaning that there is a spawning pattern and behavior going on now , but just getting out without heavy winds blowing you off has been a constant problem. I fished with a buddy for about 5 hours on Friday before the wind came up to over 20 mph plus , for 23 fish to 25 iniches trolling Lucky Crafts in Shad patterns in the main lake when we could find an active school that we could pull lures through. By 4:30 p.m.. we were blown off . The falling water isn’t helping much either. The 100 degree plus weather this week will probably kick the algae into high gear too.” George said.

The O’ Neill Forebay remains solid for largemouth bass with topwater walking baits in the mornings or evenings as the bas are pushing bait into the shoreline and along the weed lines. High winds continue to plague access for boaters on occasion. Information on the wind stations - https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30713. The main lake and forebay both dropped to 59 and 81% of capacity. To check the real time wind conditions on the lake - use windfinder.com/forecast/san_luis_reservoir. There has been some question regarding two-stroke engines on San Luis.

Note: As of August 1, 2016, vessels with non-conforming two-stroke engines will not be allowed to operate on the waters of San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area. All vessels model year 2001 and newer, sold in California, were required to be sold with California Air Resources Board (CARB) complete engines. Many vessels sold prior to 2001, such as inboard/outboard powered vessels, are four-stroke and not affected by this restriction.

To check the wind conditions on the lake - use windfinder.com/forecast/san_luis_reservoir.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George, rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 0

“The lake is crazy with boat traffic this time of year, and it is only going to get busier,” Mike Beighey of Bass Lake Guide Service said. “Trout are being caught from the top to 25 feet, and there are numbers of smaller fish to go through until you catch a bigger one. The water is 71 degrees, leaving the best place to fish is out in the shallow water in front of the Forks. There is lots of grass on the top right now from the lake rising so quickly. We have been scoring with Trophy Trout Busters tipped with crawlers or pink maggots, Dicks orange Mountain Tubes behind a Dicks Gold or Blue Fin Mountain Dodgers along with orange Apex lures behind Rocky Mountain Blue Ice Dodgers. There have been no kokanee yet, but they should be showing pretty soon if they’re out there.“

Call: Mike Beighey, Bass Lake Fishing 676-8133.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

Edison remains at 50% of capacity, Florence at 65% of capacity, and Mammoth Pool at 99% of capacity.

Road conditions 297-0706.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000.

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Trout 3 Kokanee 2

Shaver Lake Guide Emeritus, Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters and Mountain Tackle said, “Shaver Lake fishing picked up this week partially because the water level is reaching its maximum level for this summer at 84% of capacity. The kokanee bite has significantly improved, and recent plantings of catchables and Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project’s plant of trophy rainbows has added more to the creel count. Earlier in the week, David and Mia Geil of Sangler along with their children trolled for 3 limits of trout using Dick’s Trout Busters in Texas Tea behind a Watermelon Mountain Dodger at 25 foot deep.

Guide Tom Oliviera was out with a group for a total of 16 fish consisting of 9 kokanee, 4 trophy rainbows, and three planters. On his next trip, he took a birthday trip for David Bron of Fresno for 5 kokanee and 5 trout. On Saturday, I fished with long-time friend Bob Hatmaker of Arroyo Grande. The early morning was slow, but by mid-morning, we picked up 11 nice kokanee and two rainbows with the best bite at 26 feet using Dick’s Mountain Tubes or Mountain Koke Busters in pink tipped with corn behind Dick’s Mountain Flashers in Orange Scale, Watermelon, or Captain J at 26 feet. The water temperature in the morning in the 63-65-degree range. The lake’s water level will taper off for the season starting this week. At Huntington, Jay and Delinda Irvine along with Jody and Lisa Allen of Visalia took their first trolling trip of the year for a mixed bag of kokanee and trout. Their best action came at depths around 18 feet with Dick’s Trout Busters in yellow/orange behind a chartreuse flasher on the downriggers with a setback of 60 feet at 1.8 to 2.0 mph. They also ran spinners in orange, green, or chartreuse along with trolling flies at a setback of 110 to 130 feet.

A webcam of the Shaver launch ramp is at sierramarina.com/webcam-weather-page.html and for Huntington at http://www.shaverlakewebcams.info/huntington.html. Shaver has risen to 84% of capacity with Huntington also rising to 98% of capacity.

Call: Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Jerad Romero, Jrods Guide Service 392-6994; Tom Oliveira, Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072.

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

No new information from last week.

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361.

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Halibut 2 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Shallow water rockfishing continues to be outstanding for few boats working. Captain Chris Chang on the Ankeny Street has been working the local reefs south of the harbor for up to 14 limits of rockfish including a couple of cabezon and three lingcod. The next five months are shallow water only, and the party and private boats are finally starting to see some work. The weather window has yet to open for bluefin tuna, but a few boats have made the run out to the Davenport Fingers to find 55-degree water with no temperature break. Only hoops or snares are allowed for Dungeness crab until the season ends on June 30. The City of Pacifica Pier is open, and snares are the best option for crab.

Call: Captain Melynda Dodds, New Captain Pete (512) 825- 8225; Captain Chris Chang, Ankeny Street (650) 279-8819; Captain Bill Smith, Riptide (650) 728-8433; Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing, Queen of Hearts (510) 581-2628.

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Rockfish 3 Halibut 2 Striper 3 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 2

Finding clear water is the key as Tom Niccum of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported weeds have inundated the coast around Watsonville. He said, “The Santa Cruz Beaches have some areas with clear water, and perch fishing is best here with motor oil/red flake grubs from various manufacturers. In Santa Cruz, the striped bass action his ‘hit or miss,’ but further south from the mouth of the Salinas River to Monterey, several large linesides have been taken on swimbaits, topwater lures, or spoons. Halibut are also getting active from the sandy beaches, and a legal flatfish was even taken on a Lucky 13 perch grub. Swimbaits remain the best bet for halibut.” Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting Guide Service said, “The Monterey Bay area continues to experience a weird mix of conditions as we move from spring to summer seasons. It feels almost like we are moving from winter directly to summer, skipping spring altogether. We’ve seen a continuation of northwest swells over the past few months. Those swells, plus stiff northwest winds promote upwelling of cold water from the deep submarine canyons. The chilly water is nutrient-rich, which is not a bad thing. But summertime species prefer warmer water, which might be the reason inshore fishing has been slower than usual.”

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732.

Golden Gate/San Francisco Bay

Halibut 3 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 0 Crab 0

After a lengthy delay, live sardines arrived in the San Francisco Bay bait receiver on Memorial Day, following by pens filled with anchovies the following day. Halibut and striped bass have been responding to trolled herring and anchovies for months, but the addition of live sardines and anchovies has kicked the action to a whole new level. To say the bite has been epic is a distortion of the concept of epic. Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito has been running his ‘Super Combos’ with spectacular results with limits of both striped bass and halibut to go with a few short drifts outside the Golden Gate for rockfish and lingcod. The sardines are averaging from 6- to 10-inches, and the big baits are producing big fish. Captain James Smith of California Dawn 2 out of Berkeley Marina loaded up with 25 limits of halibut to a whopping 44 pounds on Wednesday, and this has been the typical score with every party and most private boats scoring limits to near limits of halibut along limits of striped bass. Smith’s crew posted 24 limits of stripers and 39 halibut to 25 pounds on Saturday while his brother, Captain Chris Smith of the Pacific Dream returned with 23 limits of bass and 42 halibut. Chris Smith said, “We are having to work for our halibut, but we were done with the bass within 30 minutes.”

Call: Captain Ron Koyasako, Nautilus Excursions (916) 704-4169; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388.

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 3

Rockfishing continues to be far superior on longer range trips further from the harbor as the ½-day trips come in with around half limits. Out of Patriot Sport Fishing in Port San Luis, two boats were out on Saturday with a combined 36 anglers for a total of 186 fish consisting of 141 assorted rockfish, 24 vermilion to 7 pounds, 5 Boccaccio, 2 copper, a halibut, 11 Petrale sole, and 2 lings to 10 pounds. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Rita G was out on Monday on a 1/2-day trip with 20 anglers for 162 assorted rockfish, 8 vermilion, and 3 lingcod. Out of Morro Bay Landing, one boat was out on Monday with 14 passengers for 40 gopher rockfish, 14 copper (sublimits), 9 vermilion, and a single lingcod to 7 pounds.

Webcams of many of the coastal locations are available at https://805webcams.com/.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing.

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 2 Striper 2 Sturgeon 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 3

Striped bass remain throughout both sides of the California Delta, but over the past week, scores of the linesides are heading full steam toward the cooler waters of San Francisco Bay. Normally in June, the striped bass are holding on the bay’s rockpiles, and they should be soon, but with cooler water temperatures in the north Delta, there are still plenty of linesides hanging around. Largemouth bass action continues to improve for some with the reaction bite picking up. Both striped and largemouth bass are working hard in the shallows for crawdads. Few sturgeon fishermen are in Suisun Bay, but that doesn’t mean the diamondbacks aren’t hanging around. When the wind is down, sturgeon fishing has been downright outstanding.

Alan Fong of Alan Fong Outdoors continues to work the north Delta near Liberty Island.

“There are still a lot of striped bass here, but they are starting to head for the rockpiles,” he said. “With the stripers and largemouth bass in the shallows, we are throwing crawdad-patterned baits in as shallow as 8-inches. You can see their wake on the surface they are so shallow. Many of the stripers are in the 5- to 7-pound range with the occasional double-digit fish. The surface temperature up north is 68 degrees, but it must be colder below since many of the northern-strain largemouth bass have yet to spawn. With the reservoirs filled and 100-degree temperatures this week, the snowmelt will be happening, and the reservoirs will have to release cold water. It’s a later spawn than normal.”

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828. Soo Hoo Sport Fishing (925) 899-4045.

Events

Tournament results

June 1

San Francisco Bay/Alameda – Alameda Rockwall Halibut Kayak Derby

1st and King of the Wall – Chai Saetern – 30.75 inches; 2nd – Coleman Crosby – 29 inches; 3rd – William Cody – 28.5 inches.

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments Delta/Wine Division

Jason Coslovich/Jared Dominici– 25.77 pounds (Big Fish – 7.62); 2nd –– Mark Casey/Ed Christo – 21.84; 3rd – Billy Hume/Ted Perry – 21.18.

Don Pedro – Central Valley 17/90 Bass Club

1st– Dave and Roy – 17.55 pounds (Big Fish – 4.53); 2nd –– TJ and Loren – 10.97; 3rd – Harry and Eric – 11.92.

Kaweah – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments

1st– David and Gage Coy – 10.35 pounds; 2nd –– Chris Coffman/Gerardo Rigor – 10.27; 3rd – Chad Cloyd/Brian Suttles – 10.08 (Big Fish – 5.67).

June 1-2

Delta/Big Break Marina – Yak’A Bass (10 Fish Limits)

1st – P. Yangthamada – 177.00 inches; A. Salazar – 168.00 inches; 3rd – S. Beach – 164.00 inches.

June 2

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – American Bass Association

1st – Obedie Williams/Clint Groenwald – 23.22 pounds; 2nd – Treven Campbell/Cameron Cardosa – 20.22 (Big Fish – 9.06); 3rd – Rob Cloutier/Gary Mullins – 17.08.

Upcoming tournaments (dates and locations subject to change)

June 5, 7

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Major League Fishing

June 8-9

Delta/B and W Resort – Fresno Bass Club

Kaweah – Kings River Bass Club

June 8

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Major League Fishing

Camanche – Nor Cal Bass/Sonora Bass Anglers

Pardee – Manteca Bassin’ Buddies

New Melones – Central Valley Kayak Fishing

Don Pedro – Santa Clara Bass Busters

McClure – Sierra Bass Club

Shaver – Greg Mark’s Youth Derby

Success – Bakersfield Bass Club

June 9

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Modesto Ambassadors

Delta/Russo’s Marina – The Bass Hole

Pardee – Riverbank Bass Anglers

Eastman – Kings VIII Bass Club

June 13-14

New Melones – California Bass Federation

June 15-16

Don Pedro – Valley Backlashers

June 15

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Future Bass Pro

Delta/Big Break – Bass N’ Tubes

New Melones – Yak ‘A Bass

Isabella – American Bass Association

Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

June 16

Millerton – Bass 101

June 22-23

Pine Flat – Bass 101

June 22

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Green Fish Nation

Lake Pardee – Central Valley Anglers Russ Faught Memorial Kokanee Team Tournament

Isabella – Kern County Bass Masters

Santa Margarita – Best Bass Tournaments

June 23

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Bass Anglers of Northern California

Success – Castaic Bass Club

June 29

Delta/B and W Resort – Bass Anglers of Northern California

Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments

June 30

Delta/B and W Resort – Best Bass Tournaments

Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments

