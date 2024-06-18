Fishing report, June 19-25: Delta bass action is good, Don Pedro kokanee and trout are pleasing anglers. Shaver Lake is kicking out mixed limits of trout and kokanee and the Bass Lake rainbows are on tap.

In this file photo, the south fork of the Kings River shows a strong current from the spring snow melt as it flows along the River Trail at Kings Canyon National Park’s Cedar Grove on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Compiled by California Outdoors Hall of Fame member Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, who guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake.









Best bets

Delta bass action is good, Alan Fong reported. Don Pedro kokanee and trout are pleasing anglers, Monte Smith said. Shaver Lake is kicking out mixed limits of trout and kokanee, Dick Nichols reported. Bass Lake rainbows are on tap, Mike Beighey said. Wishon and Courtright are pumping out limits, Kelly Brewer reported. New Melones kokanee keep biting, Dave Hurley said.

Rankings key below: 4: Fish are jumping in the boat. 3: Good fishing. 2: Decent fishing. 1: Poor fishing. 0: Don’t bother

Westside waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 3

In the northern section of the California Aqueduct, Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle reported improved striped bass action with chicken liver for linesides to 22 inches. In the south aqueduct in Kern County, anglers continue to head out in the early mornings or late evenings to avoid the heat.

Cut sardines, jumbo live minnows, or white magnum Fluke style baits on a jig head around the headgates with moving water are the best for striped bass while catfishing is best with Triple S Dip Bait, chicken liver, or garlic scented nightcrawlers. Aqueduct anglers are always advised to use caution as well as wearing a PFD as the water is swift, cold, and dangerous.

A map of the 16 designated fishing locations on the California Aqueduct can be accessed through this link: https://water.ca.gov/-/media/DWR-Website/Web-Pages/What-We-Do/Recreation/Files/230424_SWP-Fishing-Guildines-Locations_Online_FINAL.pdf.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Cope’s Tackle and Rod, Bakersfield – (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657.

Eastman Lake/Hensley Lake

Bass 2 Trout 1 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported Eastman is still kicking out some better largemouth bass with lipless crankbaits or big plastics bounced or dragged along the bottom. There are schools of crappie in the submerged brush, but you need Live Scope to find them. A bit of an algae bloom is starting to form. Hensley is loaded with carp in the shallows, but bluegill, catfish, or crappie are another option. Eastman has dropped to 561.05 feet in elevation and 80% of capacity with Hensley at 508.51 feet in elevation and 53% of capacity.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255; Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 3 King salmon 2 Crappie 2

Don Pedro has taken over as the top Mother Lode lake for a consistent grade of quality kokanee. As a result, trollers have been transitioning from New Melones to Don Pedro. It took a while for the kokanee to show up at Pedro, but they are here now in good numbers.

“(Lake Don) Pedro has been very good with a total of 17 fish including nine rainbows up to 4 pounds, five king salmon to 3.5 pounds, and three kokanee. We have finding the rainbows at 37 feet as they are chasing shad in the warmer water,” Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said.

“The water around 40 feet is warmer at 57-58 degrees. The average kokanee at Pedro is much better than at New Melones as they are in the 12- to 15-inch range. The fish are fat and healthy, spitting up plankton. In addition to kokanee, you always have the opportunity for a king salmon and a quality rainbow trout at this lake.”

Kyle Wise of Head Hunter Guide Service also vacated New Melones for several days, opting to troll at depths around 45 feet for limits of kokanee to 15 inches.

He said, “there have been none of the 18-inch kokanee that you can find at New Melones, but we have landed fish to 15½ inches. These are solid fish, and I have been using Apex lures or T-Bone’s Turtle Lure for these fish.

Limits of rainbow trout and kokanee are definitely a possibility, and the lake is still high and the fish are not hugging the bottom as at New Melones.” The surface water temperature is high at 78.9 degrees. The next tournament in the Kokanee Power summer circuit is at Don Pedro on July 13, and there will be plenty of pre-fishing taking place over the next few weeks. For bass, Ryan Denner of Central Valley Bait and Tackle in Modesto reported walking-style baits are working in the mornings and evenings, and the larger fish have moved out into deeper water to 30 feet in depth. The lake has risen to 823.77 feet in elevation and 96% of capacity.

Updates on the launch ramp are available at https://www.donpedrolake.com/.

The Blue Oaks launch ramp may close within the next few days with minimal to no notice due to the quickly rising lake elevation. Caution is advised when parking near the shoreline along with following all posted signage.

Call: Monte Smith, Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 3

The lake dropped slightly to 2,590.31 feet in elevation and 72% of capacity as water releases have ramped up from 1668 to 2396 cfs at First Point. The crappie bite remains strong with live minnows, Keitech swimbaits in shad patterns, or minijigs at depths to 15 feet near submerged brush. Trout fishing is holding up due to a recent plant of catchables, and trollers are scoring with Berkley’s Flicker Shad and Tasmanian Devils at depths to 40 feet. Shore anglers are having to work areas with deep water access with spinners, Power Bait, or nightcrawlers.

For bass, the spawn continues, and the largemouths are in the shallows. There is a reaction bite with crankbaits or topwater lures, but big plastics dragged on the bottom are also effective. Catfishing remains decent with the usual suspects - cut baits, Triple S Dip Bait, chicken liver, or nightcrawlers. In the upper Kern River, recent trout plants in the 20-mile stretch have led to steady action in the slower water or deep pools as the river is starting to slow down and warm up. Salmon eggs, trout jigs, or spinners are effective.

In the lower Kern, smallmouth and largemouth bass are biting jigs, worms, or small crankbaits while catfishing is best with cut sardines and Triple S Dip Bait. A few recently planted rainbows are taken off of Democrat Beach with Power Bait or nightcrawlers.

The flows on upper Kern at Kernville dropped from 2,644 to 1,510 cfs.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 3

The lake dropped 5 feet to 709.68 feet in elevation and 94% of capacity as water releases have begun. The lake will be dropping steadily for the remainder of the summer as no lake rises or drops as rapidly as Kaweah. Bass fishing remains hit or miss with plastics in natural earth tones working best at depths to 20 feet.

The fish are starting to suspend with the dropping water level. Crappie continue to be found in the Horse Creek area, but they are moving into deeper water with the lake dropping. Minijigs, small swimbaits, or small live minnows are plucking the slabs from the submerged brush. Catfishing is best with dip baits, cut anchovies, or chicken liver. The Kaweah River has dropped to 874 cfs.

Lake Success

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

The lake dropped ½-foot to 644.34 feet in elevation and 79% of capacity. The water temperature is rising, but plastics on the drop-shot, Senko-style baits, or shakey heads over main lake points at depths to 20 feet are picking up a small grade of largemouth bass. There is a reaction bite with topwater lures, crankbaits, or umbrella rigs in shad patterns. Crappie went after small live minnows, and catfish anglers rigged up chicken liver, nightcrawlers, or cut mackerel.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com.

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

Ryan Denner of Central Valley Bait and Tackle in Modesto reported the most consistent bass bite remains with plastics on the drop-shot or jigs, but there is a topwater bite in the mornings or evenings. The bass are moving out into deeper water to the 30-foot range. The lake rose two feet within two weeks to 863.77 feet in elevation and 98% of capacity.

The Merced River has dropped from 2,178 to 1,886 cfs at Merced Falls downstream of Lake McSwain, but it remains high for this time of year.

Call: Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake McSwain

Trout 2

With the lack of recent plants, shore fishing has been tough, but trollers are finding holdovers in the cooler waters up the river arm. The Splash and Dash has opened and the lake is transitioning to a full-on recreational body of water.

Information - https://mysplashndash.com/see-whats-new-in-2024/. The lake is at 92% of capacity. McSwain Marina.

Call: Angler’s Edge Market (209) 226-4416; McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534.

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 3 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported heavy recreational boat traffic is limiting the number of bass fishermen, but small fish remain the rule with plastics on the drop-shot or Texas-rig. Most anglers are off the water by 10:00 a.m. The lake rose to 576.48 feet in elevation and 99% of capacity. Sycamore Island is open daily from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The flows in the San Joaquin River at Friant rose slightly to 433 cfs.

The Father’s Day Bass 101 Night tournament was canceled due to the high water and lack of parking. The event will be rescheduled at Pine Flat in July or August. Bass 101 will still hold the scheduled September night tournament at Millerton.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273.

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 3

A fast-moving grass fire on Monday resulted in the evacuation of nearby Copperopolis, and this may restrict access to both New Melones and Lake Tulloch. Melones has been the location for trophy kokanee this year, but the big fish are few and far between.

The Kokanee Power Team Tournament on June 8 did not disappoint on the big fish front with two three-fish limits over 7 pounds with the family team of Kevin, Karla, and Rachel Smith taking first with 7.50 pounds, buoyed by a big fish at 2.88 pounds. The team of Richard Kowski and Frank Cecena also topped 7 pounds at 7.04 with the second big fish trolling watermelon Apex lures or hoochie spinners behind a 4.5-inch TopCoat ‘Kowski Special’ dodger on the bottom.

The lake is releasing water, and it dropped to 1060.14 feet in elevation and 87% of capacity.

Call: John Liechty, Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932; Kyle Wise, Headhunter Guide Service (209) 531-3966; Alex Niapas, Catching California Guide Service (209) 728-4225; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734.

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

“Parking in the available parking lots and along the road is at a premium with the lake’s high water level. As a result, few anglers are hitting the lake as launching a boat is difficult. Most boats on the lake are from the docks at the marinas. Some anglers are fishing from the banks,” Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said.

The flows on the lower Kings at Trimmer have dropped slightly, but it is still dangerous at 3,673 cfs, and the lack of trout plants over the past several weeks has slowed trout action. The lake held at 948.39 feet in elevation and 98% of capacity.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626.

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported most fishing at the main lake is coming from the banks with pile worms, blood worms, or anchovies. Trolling has been slower, but umbrella rigs are the top lures. The stripers are schooling on bait, and topwater lures have been effective.

Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that he scouted with a fishing buddy last week and that the troll bite was only decent. “ Finding the fish is the real trick - because they are moving a lot now. The falling water in the big lake has kept the fish off kilter for the last few weeks , and the algae is starting to get thicker too. We ended up with over 25 released stripers, most from 21 to 24 inches on regular minnow lures like Lucky Crafts . The biggest issue remains finding feeding fish right now . I’m doing alot of scouting to try to stay on them,” George said.

In the O’Neill Forebay, largemouth bass fishing is solid for those flipping plastics on a Ned-rig or jigs along the tules. High winds continue to plague access for boaters on occasion.

Information on the wind stations - https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30713.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George, rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 0

“The lake is still hot for trout ranging from 19 inches up to 10 pounds. The surface temperature is up to 75 degrees, and the rainbows will be heading into deeper water soon,” Mike Beighey of Bass Lake Guide Service said. “They are currently stacked in front of Miller’s Landing to the Sheriff’s Tower at depths from 8 to 30 feet, and I am scoring with pink or orange Dick’s Trout Busters behind a blue/gold Dick’s Mountain Dodger, orange or pink Apex lures, or orange/pink Radical Glow Tubes with a Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Blue Ice dodger. Everything is tipped with white or pink maggots. There have been no kokanee showing yet, but I have seen a few schools that look like 3-year-olds. None have been landed, but we are hoping for them to show.”

A live webcam is available at https://www.basslakeca.com/bass-lake-webcam-1.

Call: Mike Beighey, Bass Lake Fishing 676-8133.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

According to the Sierra National Forest website, the first 5.6 miles of Kaiser Pass Road opened on May 24. Edison rose to 69% of capacity, Florence is at 93% of capacity, and Mammoth Pool at 98% of capacity. The restrictions for deer migration at Mammoth Pool were lifted on June 14. Current road conditions: High Sierra Ranger Station, 855-5355.

Road conditions 297-0706.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000.

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Trout 2 Kokanee 3

Shaver Lake Guide Emeritus, Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters and Mountain Tackle said, “It was a good week of fishing at Shaver Lake with 2 to 4 limits of mixed trout and kokanee per boat. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife planted last week, supplying an ample number of catchable rainbows. I fished with retired CHP Sgt. Scott Stava and his buddy, Benny Gray from Austin, Texas, and I think their trip was somewhat symbolic of fishing this week as there were slow spells along with rapid bite times.”

Overall, the duo picked up nearly four limits of mixed fish, including a very nice trophy trout that Gray caught and released. The pair released all but five kokanee for a barbecue.”

Shaver has risen to 94% of capacity while Huntington holds at 98% of capacity.

A webcam of the Shaver launch ramp is at sierramarina.com/webcam-weather-page.html and for Huntington at http://www.shaverlakewebcams.info/huntington.html.

Call: Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Jerad Romero, Jrods Guide Service 392-6994; Tom Oliveira, Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072.

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon RV Park and Store reported a trout plant occurred at Wishon early in the week while Courtright was planted on Friday. At Courtright, trollers are scoring trout to 16 inches at depths to 30 feet near the dam while bank anglers and trollers alike are scoring limits at Wishon. Both lakes are plumb full.

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361.

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Halibut 2 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3 crabs 2

Similar to every other northern California port, the ability to get outside the harbor has been limited by the northwest winds. When the wind lays down, it’s been limits of rockfish with a handful of lingcod for those working the shallows south of the harbor toward the Pigeon Point Lighthouse. A few halibut have been coming from the beaches. The bluefin hunters remain tied up with the offshore winds, but they are chomping at the bit to get back out and fast-troll Nomad’s Mad Macs. Only hoops or snares are allowed for Dungeness crab until the season ends on June 30. The City of Pacifica Pier is open, and snares are the best option for crab from the beaches or the pier.

Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting Guide Service said, “Surfcasters are enjoying a consistent perch bite all the way down the coast. Even when the swell is up, most spots continue to hold fish way inside, just behind the surf line. From Pacifica down to Tunitas Creek, more serious beach anglers are throwing bigger equipment for bass. The striper bite is decent and improving on a weekly basis. For those who prefer to bait fish the bass, sand crabs especially soft-shelled are a sure bet for a bite if there are any stripers around.”

Call: Captain Melynda Dodds, New Captain Pete (512) 825- 8225; Captain Chris Chang, Ankeny Street (650) 279-8819; Captain Bill Smith, Riptide (650) 728-8433; Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing, Queen of Hearts (510) 581-2628.

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Rockfish 3 Halibut 2 Striper 3 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported striped bass remain the mainstay from the Salinas River mouth south through Marina and into Monterey Bay with Megabass Megadrafts, Duo Realis Tide Minnows, or Battlestars. A few stripers have been landed at Manressa, but the best action is south of the Salinas River. Near Santa Cruz, the beaches at Twin Lakes, Seabright, and New Brighton are producing quality surf perch in the 8- to 14-inch range with motor oil/red flake grubs from Honey Badger, Lucky 13, or Mekini Baitz along the Charlie Brewer’s Crappie Sliders. A few halibut have been taken from the beaches, primarily on swimbaits.

Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surf Casting Guide Service said, “Conditions improved along the Monterey Bay coastline this week and enabled anglers to fish longer and farther from the launch. Gentler seas and wind also resulted in a better inshore bite for rockfish, lingcod and halibut. Warming water has brought in schools of sardines, mackerel and jacksmelt. JT Thomas from Go Fish Santa Cruz shared good reports of massive squid spawns near Manresa this week as well as smaller pop ups of squid near Capitola, the Mile Buoy and the west side of Santa Cruz. An additional benefit to milder conditions is halibut returning to their shallow spawning grounds. The bite picked up noticeably this week with reports from the Santa Cruz Harbor area, New Brighton and Capitola coming in. We are seeing good numbers of bait in all these areas, including big sardines and some mackerel mixed in with anchovies and larger smelt. Jigging up live bait for halibut is the way to go. Preferred depth for flatties this week was 40 to 60 feet of water. The Pajaro area also kicked out some halibut this week, as did the “Hotel” area in Monterey.

For rockfishing, Keith Stemler of Chris’s Fishing and Whale Watching in Monterey reported limits of quality rockfish have been the rule, and they have returned with as many as 32 cabezon in the sacks on recent trips along with a 40-pound halibut. He said, “Rockfishing has been great in the shallow water, and there are as many as 15 whales right in front of the harbor as it is top to bottom anchovies.

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732.

Golden Gate/San Francisco Bay

Halibut 3 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2

A series of smaller tides put the halibut back on the bite over the Father’s Day weekend despite a lack of live bait available on Sunday. Since the bait receiver opened very late this year, the anchovies haven’t had a proper period to cure, and the bait is put in the tanks and sold the next day. What bait was available over the weekend was miniscule, but the linesides and halibut don’t seem to mind. What is impressive is that both species are spread out from the south bay through the central bay and into San Pablo Bay. Pick your spot and set down your live bait rigs.

Out of San Francisco, Captain Ron Koyasako of Nautilus Excursions adapted to the lack of live bait on Father’s Day by trolling frozen anchovies after running out of the remainder of live bait in his personal receiver. The results were the same with limits of halibut and striped bass. Out of Berkeley Marina, Captain Chris Smith of the Pacific Dream loaded up with 19 limits of halibut and 34 striped bass on Father’s Day while his brother’s boats, the California Dawn 1 and California Dawn 2 returned with 49 limits of striped bass and 68 halibut. After running out of the remaining small anchovies from Saturday’s trip, Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond trolled the Red Rock Shoals for limits of halibut and striped bass. The action couldn’t be much better, and the striped bass haven’t even settled on the central bay rockpiles yet. The stripers are fat and healthy, loading up on anchovies after returning from the upper Sacramento River and tributaries.

Rockfishing is limited to 20 fathoms until September 30. Recreational anglers are limited to hoop nets or crab snares for Dungeness crab until the close of the season in Zones 3 and 4 on June 30.

Call: Captain Ron Koyasako, Nautilus Excursions (916) 704-4169; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388.

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 3

Rockfishing is the best game in town, and it will remain so for the remainder of the summer months. Out of Patriot Sport Fishing in Port San Luis, the Patriot was out on a private lesson with 8 anglers, and they landed 4 halibut to 20 pounds along with combining with the 19 anglers on the Flying Fish for 112 assorted rockfish, 11 vermilion, and a cabezon. The Avenger out of Morro Bay Landing was out on Monday on a 3/4th day trip with 16 passengers for 33 gopher rockfish, 32 vermilion, and 30 Boccaccio to 6 pounds. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Fiesta was out on Monday on a three-quarter-day trip with 11 anglers for a cornucopia of rockfish with 85 assorted rockfish, five vermilion, one lingcod, a rock sole, an ocean whitefish, and a jackpot winning 5.2-pound cabezon.

Webcams of many of the coastal locations are available at https://805webcams.com/.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing.

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 2 Sturgeon 3Catfish 2 Bluegill 3

The California Delta is finally settling into its summer pattern where largemouth bass dominate the fishing scene, but the constant wind has been a challenge. With the high water along with colder water continuing to pour out of the full upper tributary reservoirs, there are still largemouth bass on the spawn, and this next full moon should bring another round of females onto the beds.

Alan Fong of Alan Fong Outdoors has been working the north Delta to toss chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, frogs, or punching the weeds for largemouth bass. Fong said, “Chatterbaits have been the hot bait as the fish are loading up on crawdads. The tides are changing so it has been a bit tougher for stripers although it has been pretty good for stripers up north. The fish are all in the shallows around two to four feet.”

Dave King of Nor Cal Bass has found tremendous action in the east Delta off Disappointment Slough with spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and frogs for largemouth bass to four pounds.

Fishing pressure is light during the week, but it ramps up on the weekends, and the season for jet skis, wake boards, and water skiers is in full swing with the triple-digit Central Valley heat. Finding big fish has been the challenge, but the female bass will soon be fully into post-spawn and feeding heavily when they move out from the shorelines. The topwater bite has been inconsistent, on one day and off the next, but the River2Sea Rover has been effective when the wind is down with the River2 Sea Bubble Walker when the wind is blowing, and it has been blowing consistently.

In the exposed West Delta, striped bass and sturgeon anglers have been limited by the heavy gusts, particularly on the outgoing tide. There are four agenda items scheduled for this week’s Fish and Game Commission that will affect the continued future of the recreational sturgeon fishery.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828. Soo Hoo Sport Fishing (925) 899-4045.

