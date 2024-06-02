Fishers getting closer to girls tennis state title, but comes up one match short

ZIONSVILLE – Fishers coach Dave Heffern has had plenty of success during his coaching career at the IHSAA tennis state championships.

He guided Park Tudor to 12 state titles (six girls and six boys) and now, at Fishers, Heffern is in the process of building another state power.

Saturday, however, his girls squad found out it’s not there, yet.

After taking out undefeated Franklin, 4-1, in the morning semifinal, the second-ranked Tigers finished as runner-up for the second time in three years, this time falling to South Bend St. Joseph, 3-2.

The title match was played indoors at the Pearson Automotive Tennis Club. The morning semifinals were played at North Central High School in Indianapolis before rain forced the move inside.

“We have five seniors on this team and we were in the state finals two years ago,” Heffern said, referring to a 5-0 loss to rival Carmel in 2022. “This year, I thought we had a better chance, but Saint Joe is really good.”

Especially at the singles spots.

South Bend Saint Joseph senior Molly Bellia hits the ball during a match June 1, 2024, during the IHSAA girls tennis state finals at Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville, Indiana.

The top-ranked Huskies scored straight-set wins at two and three singles, then clinched the match when former state individual champion Molly Bellia scored a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over junior Mischa Briggs to clinch match for Saint Joe.

“The match played out exactly how I thought it would,” Heffern said. “Saint Joe is so good at two and three singles, so we knew we needed to win at both doubles and (Briggs) is one of the top players in the state.

“We were good (Saturday), but not quite good enough.”

Fishers took the first point of the match as two doubles Emma Beehler and Meredith Ober took a 6-0, 6-0 win at that flight. Beehler and Ober finished the season at 14-0.

As expected, the Huskies (22-1) roared back as first, No. 2 singles Ashi Amalnathan took a 6-0, 6-1 win over Madelyn Barron, before Amalnathan’s sister, junior Anni Amalnathan recorded a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Izzy Ireland at No. 3.

Bellia and Briggs finished next to give Saint Joe the win.

For good measure, the Fishers one doubles duo of Cassie Maurer and Caroline Ober pulled out a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win to complete the 3-2 score.

Fishers junior Misha Briggs returns the ball during a match June 1, 2024, during the IHSAA girls tennis state finals at Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville, Indiana.

The Tigers (19-1) advanced from the semifinals winning at one and three singles and at both doubles spots.

Bellia was named Mental Attitude Award winner after the championship match. She won the state individual title as a freshman in 2021, then finished as runner-up last season. She was eliminated from the individual tournament after losing to Harrison’s Emma Gu in three sets in the morning semifinal match.

IHSAA GIRLS TENNIS STATE FINALS RESULTS

(At Pearson Automotive Tennis Club, Zionsville)

FINAL

SOUTH BEND SAINT JOSEPH 3, FISHERS 2

SINGLES – 1. Molly Bellia (SJ) d. Mischa Briggs, 6-1, 6-3; Ashi Amalnathan (SJ) d. Madelyn Barron, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Anni Amalnathan (SJ) d. Izzy Ireland, 6-1, 6-3.

DOUBLES – 1. Cassie Maurer-Caroline Ober (F) d. Dani Graham-Libby Yergler, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; 2. Emma Beehler-Meredith Ober (F) d. Anna Walsh-Ella Michaels, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Saint Joseph 22-1; Fishers 19-1.

SEMIFINALS

At North Central High School, Indianapolis*

SOUTH BEND SAINT JOSEPH 4, HARRISON 1

SINGLES – 1. Emma Gu (H) d. Molly Bellia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 *(Rain forced match to be moved inside to Pearson Automotive Tennis Club, Noblesville); 2. Ashi Amalnathan d. Madison Evans, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Anni Amalnathan d. Bella Maynard, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES – 1. Dani Graham-Libby Yergler d. Aubrey York-Ella York, 7-6 (4), 6-1; 2. Ella Michaels-Anna Walsh d. Elliot Flanery-Sara Wang, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Records: Harrison finishes 20-3.

FISHERS 4, FRANKLIN 1

SINGLES – 1. Mischa Briggs (F) d. Rylie Wilkison, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Marnie Moore (F) d. Madelyn Barron, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Izzy Ireland (F) d. Chelsie Rayl, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

DOUBLES – 1. Cassie Maurer-Caroline Ober (F) d. Katie Pinnick- Kennedy Urban, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Emma Beehler-Meredith Ober (F) d. Meleah Murphy-Emma Sappenfeld, 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Franklin finishes 27-1.

