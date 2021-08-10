Fisherman on Cape beach nearly catching shark
A man fishing on a Cape Cod beach nearly caught a Great White shark.
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wasn't in the lineup Sunday against the Cleveland Indians as he closes in on his 500th career home run. Cabrera, who has 498 homers, got a planned day off after playing nine straight games. Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians — his most against any team.
Following the passing of an icon, Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel takes us through the many contributions Bobby Bowden made to the sport of College Football.
Despite taking over some bad teams, Urban Meyer never had a losing record in four stops over 17 seasons as a college head coach. Meyer has no plans to lose this year as head coach of the Jaguars, either. Meyer took over the worst team in the NFL, but he says he wants to win [more]
The first contract extension for a quarterback taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft was handed out last week when Josh Allen agreed to a new deal. Allens six-year extension is worth up to $288 million with more fully guaranteed money than any other deal in league history. Those are the sort [more]
When Marcus Mariota signed with the Raiders in 2020, some thought he could eventually take over for Derek Carr as the team’s starting quarterback — much like Ryan Tannehill came in and took over for Mariota with the Titans. After a year with Las Vegas, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Carr continued [more]
The Browns are working out six players, including two quarterbacks. Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports Chad Kelly and Jordan Ta'amu will work out for the Browns along with linebacker Dylan Coe, receiver Johnathan Johnson, receiver Darvin Kidsy and defensive back T.J. Morrison. Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, had a [more]
Increased institutional on-chain activities have accompanied bitcoin's latest price rally.
New England Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent in May, told reporters that he was searching for jobs on LinkedIn before opportunity struck in Foxboro.
The Texas senator's own history with Donald Trump gets an uncomfortable spotlight.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown didn’t beat around the bush when asked about whether he addressed all of his remaining roster needs through late additions. Each was a necessity to add to the program and the Mountaineers found a quality fit.
Gold Cup champion United States will open final-round North American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on September 2 at El Salvador under a match schedule released on Monday.
Think the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry is over? Manning's Hall of Fame speech proved otherwise.
Iceland has such a high vaccination rate that it's seeing more Covid-19 cases among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. But the death rate is still zero.
A ruling from the chair rattled Nick Kyrgios on Monday, sparking the Australian's 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 first-round loss to Reilly Opelka at the ATP Toronto Masters.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
A British Columbia golfer was about to play a shot when a bear ran straight for him. What the bear did next was totally unexpected.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
Jordan Spieth says Nelly Korda is on an "unbelievable run" and that Xander Schauffele is humble about his gold.