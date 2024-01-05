Fisher, Langvardt named to Shrine Bowl

Jan. 4—Abilene senior Brax Fisher and Chapman senior Weston Langvardt have been named to play in the 2024 Kansas Shrine Bowl Game.

Fisher and Landgvardt were named to several Class 4A and 3A All-State football team lists.

Fisher set Cowboys records for receptions at Wide Receiver with 69 this season. He also established single season records for receiving yards at 932 and touchdowns with 11 scores. He is the first Cowboy named to play in the Shrine Bowl since Harley Hazlett represented Abilene in 2016.

Langvardt, a versatile offensive and defensive lineman for the Fighting Irish, was also named to the West Roster. Chapman football has had a Shrine Bowl representative in five consecutive seasons.