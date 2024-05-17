Fisher celebrates seventh-grade track and field state champs

May 17—FISHER — Both community and school rolled out the red carpet to welcome home Fisher's seventh-grade track and field state champions.

When the bus carrying the Bunnies arrived back in town Saturday, it was met by several firetrucks, which escorted the Bunnies and a caravan of parents and fans around the Champaign County village, sirens and horns blaring.

At a Monday school assembly, team members were introduced, including invidivual state champs Amani Brown (200 meters) and Teagan Murray (shot put).

The celebration concluded with "the whole group gathered in the middle of the gym, and the crowd went nuts," coach Brian Vincent said. "It was a great time for everyone and allowed the kids the recognition they deserved."