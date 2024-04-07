Fisher Cats win season-opening series

Apr. 7—The New Hampshire Fisher Cats finished off a series win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with an 8-4 win Sunday afternoon in Binghamton, New York.

Binghamton scored three in the first against New Hampshire starting pitcher Adam Macko, who struck out six in his Double-A debut.

The Fisher Cats then answered with five runs of their own in the fourth and added three more in the eighth.

New Hampshire's Josh Kasevich had a double and three singles, driving in four runs. Andres Sosa (two doubles, two RBIs), Alan Roden and Gabriel Martinez also had two hits each for the Fisher Cats.

New Hampshire had 12 hits as it took two of three games in the season-opening series. The Fisher Cats won Friday, 5-2, and fell Saturday, 9-3.

Hunter Gregory earned the win for New Hampshire, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out five.

The Fisher Cats now head back to New Hampshire for their home-opening series against the Somerset Patriots. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.