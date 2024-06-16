Fisher Cats' rookie bat dog wows fans and players

Jun. 16—The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have a rookie sensation with impressive speed, laser-like coordination and an engaging clubhouse personality.

She also has four legs.

Casey, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever who loves to play fetch, is in her first season as the Fisher Cats' bat dog.

"She's just a normal dog laying in the office, playing with people, having fun," said Rick Brenner, the Fisher Cats' team president and Casey's handler. "She wears a bib. ... When I put that bib on her, she starts jumping like a kangaroo because it's time to go play."

Wearing her royal blue bib featuring the Honda logo (New England Honda Dealers are her sponsor) Casey races out of her gate, located in the dining-area seats behind home plate on the first base side and retrieves her teammates' bats throughout the bottom of the first inning at a few games during each home series.

The Fisher Cats play at home every day between now and next Sunday, except for Monday.

At a recent game, the Delta Dental Stadium crowd cheered when Casey was introduced and when she darted onto the field after each at-bat. Brenner opened the gate for her and greeted her each time she came back with a bat.

After catcher Zach Britton grounded out, Casey brought his bat back but needed some convincing from Brenner to drop it.

Specialized training

The Fisher Cats contracted Shelly Leibowitz, a New Jersey-based dog trainer and owner of Green Leaf Pet Resort, to find and train their new bat dog.

Ollie, the team's first bat dog, died in 2021.

Leibowitz, who trained three dogs for the Trenton Thunder minor league baseball team, found Casey in Belgium and brought her back to New Jersey, where he trained her for about eight months.

Leibowitz said he looks for a dog with a good disposition, is friendly with children and has a natural instinct to retrieve.

After spending some time getting comfortable with her new surroundings, Casey started her training.

She first went through obedience training before Leibowitz worked with her on how to properly retrieve the bat.

He taught Casey how to balance the bat in her mouth and grip it without leaving bite marks, starting with a piece of burlap wrapped around the handle. She also learned where to look for the bat — around home plate, down the first- and third-base lines, behind the catcher — and retrieve it in a timely manner.

Casey's final tests were trips to Trenton Thunder games, where she could get used to distractions, the crowd noise, being near the catcher and umpire and around children.

"All these things sound very easy," said Leibowitz, who also trains dogs for state and municipal police in New Jersey, "but all of a sudden, when the dog runs out on the field and all those distractions are there, the dog stops and says, 'Maybe I shouldn't be here.' It takes a while for the dog to acclimate to that type of environment and still, at the same token, be obedient."

Nerves did get the better of Casey when she first arrived in Manchester last fall. She bolted from the car after the long drive from New Jersey and was on the run for a week before being captured by members of the Granite State Dog Recovery network.

Fans in the dugout

Leibowitz said the most rewarding aspect of working with Casey was the love she gives, which the Fisher Cats players are on the receiving end of now.

Sometimes Casey can be found in the dugout with the players before games, and she often hangs out with staff in the team's offices.

Whenever Casey is around, pitcher Hunter Gregory said, she makes the whole team smile.

Gregory, who is from Chesapeake, Virginia, said he is "a big dog guy" and always had at least three dogs in the house growing up. He has a tattoo of one previous dog — Zoey, who died last year at age 12 — on his left elbow.

"A dog's life, they're always happy," said Gregory, who has an Australian shepherd mini named Maverick back home. "When they can come here to our job and make us even better, I feel like it always just brightens up the mood. No matter what your feeling is, when you see a dog, especially like Casey ... it makes your day 10 times better."

Away from the field, Casey likes walks, food and, though occasionally shy at first, she loves people. She has a chew toy shaped like a tire that she flips in the air and tries to catch when she plays by herself.

Brenner said Casey enjoys being around the team before games, but she has the most fun when she is working.

"It's play for her," Brenner said. "It's the way she plays."

ahall@unionleader.com