Fisher Cats hit the road for 12-game stretch

Jul. 6—The weather has not been kind to the Fisher Cats.

In New Hampshire's home-stand that concluded Sunday, five games were affected by rain, including Sunday's scheduled doubleheader nightcap that was suspended with the Fisher Cats and Portland Sea Dogs tied 3-3 in the fourth inning. The continuation date has yet to be announced.

After the rain, New Hampshire hit the road for a 12-game road trip with stops in Binghamton and Hartford. The Fisher Cats' next home game is Tuesday, July 20 against Reading.

In the Portland games that were completed, the Fisher Cats went 2-2, the highlight being a 3-0 win on Saturday on a seven-inning two-hit shutout. Maximo Castillo and Marcus Reyes combined, with Castillo (6-1) working five innings and allowing both hits, and Reyes earning his first save with a perfect seventh.