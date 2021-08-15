Fisher Cats fall to Senators

Aug. 15—The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped the final game of their series against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, falling 11-5.

Vinny Capra homered for the ninth time in the series for the visiting Fisher Cats (41-45), going 2-for-4 in the loss. Nick Podkul (2-4, two RBIs) also hit a home run for the Fisher Cats.

Harrisburg took command on Sunday with a five-run first inning, including back-to-back home runs against New Hampshire pitcher Reilly Hovis.

New Hampshire cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth thanks to Capra's home run and made it 7-5 in the sixth on Podkul's two-run homer. Harrisburg scored four in the seventh to seal the win.

The Fisher Cats will now now head to Hartford to begin a six-game set with the Yard Goats on Tuesday.

New Hampshire will return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 24 for back-to-back series with with Binghamton and Portland.

