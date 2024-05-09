Fish story: Dolphins start South District Region

The 8 team South District Regional begins Thursday with second seeded Delgado taking on Wallace State in Oxford, Alabama. Shelton State is the region’s top seed.

Delgado won the Region XXIII tournament last weekend. Luke Bernard, who leads the club with 8 wins, gets the start for the Dolphins Thursday. First pitch is 5:00 pm.

Outfielder Walker Bazile leads the Dolphins with a .336 average.

Third baseman Rhett Centanni leads the Dolphins with 45 runs batted in. He’s hitting .333.

Game time is 5:00 pm. You can listen to a live radio broadcast with Ken Trahan on 106.1 the ticket.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.