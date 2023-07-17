Fish makes classy remark to Steph even after unruly fan moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Mardy Fish knows how it feels to win the American Century Championship, and the former tennis star came extremely close to earning his second trophy since 2020 on Sunday.

But we'll never know how his pivotal 18th hole would have turned out, after a fan watching the celebrity golf tournament let out a wild screech during Fish's backswing as he teed off. One devastating shank and a few moments later, Warriors star Steph Curry made a walk-off putt to win the ACC for the first time.

A look at the moment when a fan yelled during Mardy Fish’s tee off on 18.



Fish had been dialed in all day during the tournament's third round Sunday, overtaking Curry for the ACC leaderboard's top spot. He led the NBA point guard by three points before the 18th, but Curry was able to eagle after Fish's shank en route to a victory.

What was going through Fish's mind as Curry took to the green with a chance to win it all? Nothing but sportsmanship.

"I walked right by him before that last play, I said, ‘I want you to make this, dude. Make it. Bring it.’ And he did," Fish told reporters after the tournament. "And it was fun. I'm always super appreciative of being invited back, and hope to come back and play better next year."

Mardy Fish’s comment to Steph right before the tournament-winning putt:



Fish, who won the ACC title three years ago, Curry and former Sharks star Joe Pavelski all played the final round together Sunday. The three are friends, and Curry was disappointed in the fan who ruined what could have been for Fish. Fish called the incident "unfortunate."

"It was kind of unfortunate there on the tee box there on 18 to not have a full swing there, and then obviously a layup," Fish said. "It is what it is."

But the tennis player's remark to Curry showed his character in that moment.

"I do want to shout out Mardy Fish because he played unbelievable today. It was amazing to watch. I didn't see him the first two rounds, but he played unbelievable. It was just fun to see that type of ball striking and scoring out there," Curry told reporters. " ... That comment was real. Like he knew what the stakes were as soon as he missed that birdie chance to win it, he said that to me.

"And it was cool just to accept it, fall into my routine. I still can't believe I made it. It was crazy."

Curry will bask in the glory of his victory for the next year. But in 2024, fans can bet Fish and Curry will be going head to head once more -- hopefully without any fan interruption.

