Fiserv Forum hosts Women's College Volleyball Showcase Sept. 1-2, 2024

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Devyn Robinson #10 of the Wisconsin Badgers spikes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals held at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Tickets for the Women’s College Volleyball Showcase, which runs from Sept. 1-2, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, will go on sale this Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Single match tickets and a limited number of two-day packages can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

A news release says the Women’s College Volleyball Showcase, featuring 2023 national champion Texas along with Wisconsin, Stanford and Minnesota, will air nationally on FOX and FS1. The schedule for the two-day event is as follows (all times are CT):

Sunday, Sept. 1

11:30 a.m.: Wisconsin vs. Texas

2 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Stanford

Monday, Sept. 2

4 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Stanford

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Texas

The four programs have combined for 14 national championships, 17 runner-up finishes and 48 Final Four appearances since 1981. The teams have combined to win six of the last eight national championships and at least one of the four has appeared in every Final Four since 2012.

Wisconsin and Texas have faced each other nine times previously, including three times in NCAA Tournaments, with the Longhorns holding a narrow 5-4 edge in the series. Stanford holds a 5-0 advantage over Wisconsin in the all-time series, and this will be the second regular season matchup between the programs and the first since 1993. The other four matches have come in NCAA Tournaments.

Minnesota and Stanford have met 15 times previously – including four times in the postseason – with the Cardinal having won 12 of those matches. The two teams have squared off in the regular season seven times since 2015. Texas holds a 7-5 all-time series lead over Minnesota, and this year’s matchup will be the sixth regular season meeting between the storied programs since 2017.