Fischer: Orlando won’t pay D’Angelo Russell more money than the Lakers

A lot of the Los Angeles Lakers’ attention so far this offseason has centered on their head coaching search and their upcoming attempt to keep LeBron James in the fold.

But there is another very important player who can opt out of his player option for next season and become a free agent this summer.

Starting point guard D’Angelo Russell was a breath of fresh air for Los Angeles when he essentially replaced Russell Westbrook last February. But his repeated poor performances in the playoffs have caused fans to sour on him a bit.

Russell has been linked to the Orlando Magic, but according to Jake Fischer on the “No Cap Room” podcast, he may not end up making more money there than he would with the Lakers (h/t Lakers Nation).

“I haven’t talked to anyone in Orlando. I will admit publicly about D’Angelo Russell being on their radar but I can guarantee you he is not on the Orlando Magic radar for more money than what he is potentially on the books for in LA.”

If Russell opts in and stays with the Lakers, he will make nearly $18.7 million next season. It is hard to imagine another team offering him significantly more than that on the open market given his playoff struggles year after year, although it is certainly possible.

He also has the option of opting out and then signing a new deal with the Lakers. That is reportedly their preferred outcome, as they could then use him as trade bait to upgrade their roster.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire